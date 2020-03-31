April TV: Fleabag darlings return with comedy-thriller

We’re all being good citizens and practising social distancing to the best of our abilities – and for a lot of us, that means much more time on the couch.

After we’ve solved a Rubik’s Cube, conversed in depth with our fellow inhabitants about how to solve world poverty and painted a piece of art, why wouldn’t we turn to the idiot box to let our brains have a break?

Thankfully, April is not here to make a fool of us.

The stations and streaming platforms are dishing up a bevy of delights.

April TV brings an alien invasion, Meghan making her mark, and the latest from awards hoarder Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Happy bingeing.

Run (April 17, Fox Showcase)

Creative team Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Vicky Jones have already nailed comedy with their awards magnet Fleabag and won at drama with the critical darling Killing Eve.

For their next trick, the pair has executive produced a hybrid of their previous success stories.

The seven-episode, half-hour series is described as a “comedy-thriller” about college sweethearts who act on a pact to ditch their lives and meet up after 17 years one if them texts the world “Run” to the other.

Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson star.

Home Before Dark (April 3, Apple TV+)

Inspired by the true story of a nine-year-old reporter (played by Brooklynn Prince) who made a name for herself in 2016 when she broke news of a murder in small-town Pennsylvania, this dramatic mystery is executive produced by Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker Jon M. Chu.

Bingeable family fare on the grittier side of Harriet the Spy.

Jim Sturgess also stars.

War of the Worlds (April 2, SBS)

The French/UK production is a reimagining of the HG Wells’ classic starring Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern that focuses less on the spectacle of an alien invasion and more on the lives of those left to salvage a new normal.

One imagines that when the eight-part season first aired in France last year, there was less of a parallel to be drawn to the audience’s current existential anxiety.

“We didn’t want a post-apocalyptic feel with rubble and all that. We wanted the cities to look as they do now,” BAFTA-winning writer and creator Howard Overman told Variety.

“If you look out your window and the city still looks the same, it’s a stranger experience because your life has totally changed but outside it’s all very still and familiar.”

Elephant (April 3, Disney +)

Meghan Markle, the former Duchess of Sussex from April 1, narrates the nature documentary in her first project since she and husband Prince Harry stepped down as senior British royals after scrutiny and harassment by the British media became intolerable.

A press release on the documentary notes that the elephants in Botswana face “brutal heat,” and “persistent predators” on their “quest to reach a lush, green paradise.”

Wonder if she can relate?

The Innocence Files (April 15, Netflix)

This true crime docu-series details how eight American men were convicted of crimes – from robbery to murder – they didn’t commit.

The nine hour-long episodes focus heavily on the work of Innocence Project, a non-profit legal organisation committed to exonerating the wrongly convicted, who in some cases have spent decades behind bars.

Never Have I Ever (April 27, Netflix)

Mindy Kaling’s latest project is a coming-of-age comedy series about a first-generation Indian American teenage girl (played by newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).

Think The Wonder Years meets the John Hughes classic Sixteen Candles.

In September, it was announced that tennis great John McEnroe will serve as the show’s narrator.

Kaling’s parents are tennis fans and in the show, McEnroe was the idol of the main character’s late father.

Mrs America (April 21, Fox Showcase)

Chronicling a fascinating chapter in the feminist movement, the nine-episode series stars two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett in her first major TV role.

She plays 1970s conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly, who famously opposed the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment in the US.

The series, written by Mad Men alum Dahvi Waller, also features Rose Byrne (as a dead-on Gloria Steinem), Sarah Paulson, Uzo Aduba, Elizabeth Banks and Tracey Ullman.

MasterChef (April 13, Network 10)

With eating out off the menu, home cooking has never been hotter.

The uplifting reality show returns for season 12 with an all-new line-up of judges– Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen– but comfortingly compensates with all 24 contestants being standouts­ – Poh! Hayden! Callum! – from previous seasons.

Episode one features guest judge Gordon Ramsay.

MasterChef: Back To Win Starts 7.30 Monday April 13 on 10 Kicking the season off with a surprise! Even our contestants didn't see this one coming. 😧 MasterChef: Back To Win Starts 7.30 Monday April 13 on 10 Posted by MasterChef Australia on Friday, March 20, 2020

Bloom (April 9, Stan)

The fallout from discovering of the fountain of youth continues and among those joining Bryan Brown, Phoebe Tonkin, Jacqueline McKenzie and Jacki Weaver for the second instalment of the award-winning Australian series are Gary Sweet, Bella Heathcote and Ed Oxenbould.

Middleditch & Schwartz (April 21, Netflix)

Silicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch and Parks and Recreation scene-stealer Ben Schwartz have been touring their elaborate long-form improv routine to live audiences, but this small-screen special will be the first time viewers at home will be able to see their unique fusion of silliness and smarts.

Dim the lights and pretend it’s a night on the town.