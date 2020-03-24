As the rest of us ease into isolation by binge-watching Breaking Bad, spare a thought for those who are facing weeks of quarantine with their kids.

If you want to spend some quality time with your youngsters, but the thought of enduring endless hours of Peppa Pig and Play School makes you want to tear your hair out – this might be the list for you.

Beat Bugs (2016 – present)

This is one of the few kids shows that feels like it was made with parents in mind.

Following a group of five funny, childlike bugs, this Emmy Award-winning show focuses each episode on a different classic song by The Beatles.

If that wasn’t enough, it also features guest voice overs by other world-famous artists like P!NK, James Corden, Robbie Williams and SIA.

With two seasons and a film available to stream, Beat Bugs will keep the kids entertained while keeping you sane.

Age range: four to eight years old

Where to watch: Netflix

The Epic Tales Of Captain Underpants (2018 – present)

Young parents will likely remember this cult comic book series for it’s laugh-out-loud jokes.

The series that made reading time fun has since been adapted and heralded as one that captures both kids and parents alike.

What better time to introduce some light-hearted toilet humour than during a nationwide toilet-paper shortage?

Age range: four and older

Where to watch: Netflix

Creeped Out (2017 – present)

The supernatural meets the downright weird in this spooky series.

From mind control to the monster next door, each episode follows a different storyline and will have kids glued to their seats.

Mixing fantasy, sci-fi and a touch of horror, this BAFTA-winning series feels like a modern-day take on the classic Goosebumps series.

Since Black Mirror is (probably) out of the question, why not give Creeped Out a crack?

Age range: eight and older

Where to watch: Netflix