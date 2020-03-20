What to watch: Shows you were saving for a rainy day

As cities all over the world come to a standstill, there has never been a better time to (finally) catch up on those shows you’ve been lying to your coworkers about having already seen.

Forget toilet paper, its time to stock up on popcorn and quarantine yourself to the couch with these binge-able series.

Twin Peaks (1990)

With bare supermarket shelves and quiet, ghostly streets, it already feels like we are living in a Lynchian alternate universe. So it should come as no surprise that Twin Peaks is up first.

Combining the murder of a teenage homecoming queen with surreal, supernatural twists, this 90s masterpiece is simply required viewing.

With two full seasons, a movie and a star-studded 2017 revival, what are you waiting for? It’s time to get weird.

Where to watch: Stan

Breaking Bad (2008)

If you are looking for a show that will have you hooked from episode one, this is the show for you.

Also applicable if you ever considered a career as a chemistry teacher turned drug lord.

Follow Walter White through five seasons (and a movie) as he navigates a double life as a family man and narcotics king.

Where to watch: Stan

The Sopranos (1999)

Going outside? In these conditions? Fuggedaboutit!

Enter binge heaven with a healthy six seasons chronicling the life of Italian-American mobster Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini).

Watch as Tony confides in his psychiatrist the struggles of his two families: his actual family and his mafia family.

Where to watch: Foxtel subscription