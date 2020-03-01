March TV and streaming brings amazing stories, long-awaited returns and news-making exposés.

Here are the highlights.

Dr Who star David Tennant stars as a small-town doctor whose wife and three children die in a suspicious house fire in this dread-soaked crime drama.

The time-jumping, tightly written story set in a sleepy Scottish village is told through unfolding perspectives of two secret-keeping couples and comparisons to the utterly excellent Broadchurch abounded when it aired in the UK in January.

Anna Madeley, Matthew McNulty and Cush Jumbo also star.

Ex Machina writer-director Alex Garland’s eight-part sci-fi mystery follows a software engineer (Crazy Rich Asians’ Sonoya Mizuno), whose investigation of her boyfriend’s death leads her to the secret development division of a quantum computing company and its mysterious CEO (played by Nick Offerman).

Sound too heady?

“It has everything in it. It is a tech thriller, it’s a love story,” co-star Alison Pill said at New York Comic Con in October.

“It takes all this science and makes it really interesting.”

Based on the Emmy-winning anthology series created by Steven Spielberg which ran from 1985 until 1987, this reboot from the director’s production company will showcase five new weird and wonderful supernatural tales that range in tone from fantasy, horror and science fiction.

Documentarian Lauren Greenfield has previously delivered portraits of obscene affluence in The Queen of Versailles and Generation Wealth and her latest project goes a step further, offering a revealing portrait of controversial figure Imelda Marcos.

Filmed over five years, it’s also an insight into tyranny and corruption, chronicling the former First Lady’s latest attempts to exert control in the Philippines through support for President Rodrigo Duterte and the candidacy of her son Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos.

Award-winning reporter and former Four Corners host Sarah Ferguson presents a ground-breaking documentary about the Catholic Church’s legacy of abuse.

The three-part series features access to criminal trials and interviews with pedophile priests, including one conducted inside a maximum-security prison which last year Ferguson called “one of the strangest, weirdest and most compelling interviews that I’ve ever been involved in”.

A final feature-length episode promises to tell “the story of a man who has kept a shocking secret for decades. Until now”.

An adaptation of the Philip Roth’s 2004 novel, which is a what-if story imagining that aviation hero and Nazi sympathiser Charles Lindbergh defeated Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1940 US Presidential election which, it turns out, is a timely tale about a racist demagogue who shocks America by winning the presidency and turns the nation towards fascism.

The six-part miniseries is written and produced by David Simon and Ed Burns – the team behind The Wire and miniseries Generation Kill – and stars Winona Ryder, John Turturro, Zoe Kazan and Morgan Spector.

The docuseries grants unprecedented insider access to 18 months on the road with the Australian men’s cricket team, picking up the action immediately after the dramatic 2018 ball-tampering incident in South Africa.

Even if you’re not a fan, the psychological journey and locker room pep talks are compelling as the team deal with the fallout to regroup, reflect and rebuild.

After 16 months off the air, Westworld’s third season takes the hosts out of the park and into the real world.

There’s also talk of the sci-fi series telling a more linear story.

“This season is a little less of a guessing game and more of an experience with the hosts finally getting to meet their makers,” showrunner Jonathan Nolan has told Entertainment Weekly.

New faces include Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul, Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, Lena Waithe and Vincent Cassel.

Forced to flee to the Ozarks after a money-laundering operation in Chicago goes awry, things have only gotten murkier for Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and his wife (played to perfection by Laura Linney) over the past two seasons.

Survival mode has morphed into opportunity with morality out the window.

“Marty is on a slippery slope,” showrunner Chris Mundy has told The Hollywood Reporter.

“But he’s not all the way down yet.”

Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard star in an honest and hilarious assessment of modern parenthood, summed up by Freeman’s character in the trailer: “I would die for those kids, but often I also want to kill them”.

Fun fact? The writers’ room was 50-50 male and female to deliver a balanced assessment of modern family life.