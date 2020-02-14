Hell hath no fury quite like the rabid Republican Twitter mob scorned.

And in its latest exercise in absurdity, it’s tackled Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (or for those with a penchant for abbreviation, AOC) over her upcoming guest judging role on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

For those who say “RuPaul’s what?”, a quick history lesson.

The reality series is hosted by the eponymous drag queen, where contestants battle it out in Project Runway-style competitions to win $US100,000 and be crowned “America’s Next Drag Superstar”.

Oh, and the bottom-ranking queens duel in a winner-takes-all lip sync contest, with the loser sashaying away. Talk about fierce, with a capital F.

And the show’s alumni have used their newfound fame to star in movies like A Star is Born and host their own Netflix series.

Now you’re up to speed on this pop cultural phenomenon, let’s continue.

This was absolutely, 100% a peak experience. I am SO excited for the new season. Thank you @RuPaulsDragRace for having me!#YouBettaVote 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈✌🏽 https://t.co/yuD2y7nNw9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 13, 2020

Early Friday morning, the RuPaul’s Drag Race Twitter account released the guest judging cohort for the upcoming twelfth season, replete with glittery names like Nicki Minaj, Jeff Goldblum and Whoopi Goldberg.

But it was AOC’s pledge of allegiance to drag that sparked many ‘yas queens!’ — and, as suggested, also drew the staunchest criticism from Republican supporters.

The first-term congresswoman is a frequent target of political opponents over her commitment to a Green New Deal, protests against the United States’ “paramilitary” immigration regime, and her success as a woman of colour.

And in desperate attempts to belittle her new gig, right-wing figures accused Ocasio-Cortez of being, well, unpatriotic.

Noted conspiracy theorist Mark Dice decried her as a “degenerate communist,” Spectator contributor Stephen Miller suggested it was “time well spent in Congress”, and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk wondered why “she never claims to be proud to ‘pledge allegiance to the Flag.'”

But in line with AOC’s noted adeptness at social media, the Bronx and Queens representative clapped back with an utterly gag-worthy reply that doubles as one of the show’s most iconic lines.

They can go back to Party City 😉🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/SOf33dXmBp — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 13, 2020

And her supporters also rallied to combat the groundswell of hate.

New York performer Mark MacKillop said he was “LIVING for all the conservatives losing their damn minds”, Twitter user Estrogenboy said “these conservatears are so, so delicious” and political writer Gabe Ortiz said “right-wing media figures try and fail to clock her patriotism — you love to see it.”

Similarly to Australia, US anti-LGBTIQ+ figures have moved the post-marriage equality fight to fearmongering over drag queens, who claim they indoctrinate children into radical queer culture, and promote a “corrosive gender ideology” through events such as Drag Queen Story Time.

However, supporters of the program believe nothing could be further from the truth, saying it only promotes diversity and allows children to see people who defy the gender binary for the first time.

Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race commences on February 28, and can be viewed through Australian streaming service Stan.