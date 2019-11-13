The one where all the Friends get together for a reunion show

The six core stars of hit ’90s and ‘noughties’ sitcom Friends are in talks for a TV comeback.

The Hollywood Reporter quoted network sources as confirming the stars and show creators are in discussions with pay TV channel HBO Max for the reunion.

The news comes as Friends celebrates its 25th anniversary, welcomes new fans and renewed interest after its back catalogue became available on streaming platform Netflix this year.

The unscripted reunion special that would reportedly feature all six central characters, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, as well as series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman.

While it is believed that a firm deal is far from done, it follows comments from Aniston last month that her former co-stars were keen to get together for a project.

Promoting her new Apple TV series, The Morning Show, Aniston appeared on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show on October 29 and revealed the Friends cast all wants to do a reunion.

“We would love for there to be something,” she said, although she backed away from calling it a full reboot or even a movie.

“But we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re really – we’re working on something.”

Friends premiered on US network NBC on May 22, 1994 and ran for 10 seasons until its May 6, 2004 finale.

Focusing on the relationships and misadventures of six New York-based ‘friends’, the show was nominated for 62 Primetime Emmy Awards, the show won the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy in 2002 for its eighth season.

Warner Bros TV, which produced Friends, has been organising a series of events to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary, with replica couches placed at landmarks across the world, pop-ups of the fictitious Central Perk coffee shop and special theatrical screenings of fan-favourite episodes.