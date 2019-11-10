Australian woman Virginia Roberts Giuffre has alleged to 60 Minutes that dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell sexually molested her the first time she met him.

“There wasn’t a part of my body that they did not abuse,” she told the Nine show on November 10, adding she was forced to “recruit” younger girls to an alleged sex ring run by Epstein.

For the show, Ms Giuffre went back to Epstein’s $108 million New York mansion, where Prince Andrew was captured on footage farewelling a young woman from its half-closed front door in December 2010.

She repeated her allegations – made previously to a court and media organisations – that Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew three times when she was 17.

“Yes, I think Prince Andrew should go to jail,” she said, adding she was “disgusted” every time they were together.

“Is he ever going to? Probably not.”

Now 36, Ms Giuffre said she was lured to Epstein’s Palm Beach estate by the offer of a job as a trained massuese, but was trafficked “to other billionaires. I was trafficked to other politicians. It was the elite of the world.”

She claimed the infamous photo of her with the Duke of York, Maxwell smirking in the background, was taken the first night she met him in London.

“That’s right before I was abused by him,” she said.

They danced at society hotspot Club Tramp, “and he sweats a lot and he smells funny,” she said, saying when she was in a car with Andrew she was told by Maxwell “that I have to do what I did for Jeffrey for Prince Andrew.”

Ms Giuffre said they also had sex in New York and on Epstein’s Caribbean island where “there were a lot of younger girls with us. I believe there were eight.”

Asked by Brown if Andrew “spoke” to her during their encounters, Giuffre said she was not “acknowledged as being alive.”

“None of those human emotions were attached to me when I was trafficked to Prince Andrew.”

The duke, 59, has repeatedly denied any involvement in Epstein’s alleged child sex ring and has said he was “appalled” by reports about the disgraced financier.

Friends of the Duke of York, a father of two daughters, told The Sunday Times an infamous photo of the senior royal with his arm around Ms Giuffre – with Maxwell smiling in the background – is a fake.

“This photo has been verified as an original,” Ms Giuffre said.

“It’s been since given to the FBI and they’ve never said it’s a fake.”

The Duke of York also said his visit to the New York mansion in 2010, when he was photographed walking in a park deep in conversation with Epstein, was to tell him they could no longer be friends.

Hot mic footage of a New York news anchor leaked last week showed her complaining to an unseen co-worker that Buckingham Palace interfered with her investigation into Epstein.

The American Broadcasting Company’s Amy Robach said a 2015 interview she did with Ms Giuffre was never broadcast after “the palace found out … and threatened us a million ways.”

Another of Epstein’s alleged victims, Courtney Wild, told 60 Minutes she was 14 when she first had sex with the man who was friends with Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

“His addiction wasn’t drugs or alcohol, it was young girls,” she said, adding that what she called a cover up of Epstein’s crimes are more traumatic than what happened to her as a child.

“To be sexually abused by a man and have the government know and actually co-conspire with the perpetrator to make sure nothing happens to him is just so – it just sounds so unreal,” Ms Wild said.

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to various sex crimes involving minors and negotiated a 13 month prison sentence including day release.

He was arrested again in July this year and in August was found hanged in a New York prison cell while awaiting trial.

Ms Giuffre said everyone involved in the alleged sex ring should be held accountable: “They should be named and they should be shamed”.