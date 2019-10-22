Trailer for season three of The Crown hints at darker times for monarchy

Netflix has shared the official trailer for the third series of its blockbuster The Crown.

Set to a cover of Bob Dylan’s The Times They Are A-Changing, the two-minute teaser offers the first proper look at the new cast for the drama covering Britain’s royal family.

Season three is set between 1964 and 1977, and follows the Queen and the royal family as they try to function professionally and personally in tumultuous times. Fans can expect Cold War drama, Beatlemania and England winning the 1966 World Cup.

“Times change. Duty endures,” the trailer’s tagline promises – and there are certainly dark undertones.

“The country is bankrupt. Our national security is in tatters…This is no longer peace time,” a voiceover narrates.

And the monarch – now played by Oscar-winner Olivia Colman – wonders about her own part in it all.

“This country was still great when I came to throne,” she says. “All that’s happened on my watch is the place has fallen apart.”

Colman, who takes over from Claire Foy as the monarch, dominates the two minutes – as might be expected. But the trailer also shows Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, and we get our first glimpse of Emerald Fennell (Call the Midwife) as Camilla Parker Bowles and Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles.

Charles is advised to “never turn your back on true love” and to “watch out for your family.”

His response? “They mean well” – to which he is told, “no, they don’t”.

In another change of cast, Tobias Menzies (Game of Thrones) takes over from Matt Smith as Prince Philip. Erin Doherty plays Princess Anne, while Marion Bailey is the Queen Mother

However, fans desperate to see Princess Diana (to be played by newcomer Emma Corrin) will have to wait a bit longer.

She won’t appear until season four, which is filming now but has no announced screening date.

Season three of The Crown drops on November 17.

-with agencies