The story of Lawyer X will be unravelled in an Underbelly-style mini-series next year, Nine has confirmed – with Ella Scott Lynch tasked with bringing the infamous character of Nicola Gobbo to the small screen.

Informer 3838 will also rope in original Underbelly cast members Gyton Grantley and Robert Mammone will reprise their roles as Carl Williams and Tony Mokbel respectively.

While it won’t fall under the Underbelly badge, it’s from the same creators and features many of the same Melbourne crims audiences have come to know over the past six seasons – not just Williams and Mokbel.

Lynch, who is most well known from her role as Shirley Ryan in Love Child, told Nine the role of Ms Gobbo was “dynamic, divisive, complex”.

“We’re a bit more than a week into production and it’s a fascinating story,” Lynch told Nine news outlets.

“It’s quite strange in that daily as we were doing rehearsals we were reading news stories about it.”

The Lawyer X scandal engulfed Australia earlier this year, and is now the subject of a royal commission.

The controversy first emerged under a cloud of anonymity, with Ms Gobbo’s identity kept secret after media lawyers successfully argued for it to be brought into the public.

The commission, which is currently hearing evidence, will probe just who knew about the informer program and how widespread the practice of getting lawyers to snitch on their clients has been.

During Melbourne’s gangland wars of the mid-1990s, Ms Gobbo allegedly acted as a double agent, passing on information about her criminal clients to Victoria Police.

She went on to sue former police commissioners Christine Nixon and Simon Overland that year for allegedly failing to protect her.

After the revelations, criminals’ convictions have been overturned, and there are fears there will be more to come.

In the past, she has boasted she’s brought in 5500-plus informer reports.

