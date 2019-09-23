And the winners are …

Drama series: Game of Thrones (HBO)

Comedy series: Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Limited series: Chernobyl (HBO)

Television movie: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)

Lead actor in a drama series: Billy Porter (Pose)

Lead actress in a drama series: Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Lead actor in a comedy series: Bill Hader (Barry)

Lead actress in a comedy series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Lead actor in a limited series or movie: Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Lead actress in a limited series or movie: Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Supporting actress in a drama series: Julia Garner (Ozark)

Supporting actor in a drama series: Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Supporting actress in a comedy series: Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)

Supporting actor in a comedy series: Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie: Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Directing for a comedy series: Fleabag, ‘Episode 1’ (Harry Bradbeer)

Directing for a drama series: Ozark, ‘Reparations’ (Jason Bateman)

Directing for a limited series or TV movie: Chernobyl, HBO (Johan Renck)

Directing for a variety series: Saturday Night Live, NBC (Don Roy King)

Writing for a comedy series: Fleabag, ‘Episode 1’ (Phoebe Waller-Bridge)

Writing for a Drama Series: Succession, ‘Nobody Is Ever Missing’ (Jesse Armstrong)

Writing for a limited series or TV movie: Chernobyl, HBO (Craig Mazin)

Writing for a variety series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)