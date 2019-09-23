And the winners are …
Drama series: Game of Thrones (HBO)
Comedy series: Fleabag (Amazon Prime)
Limited series: Chernobyl (HBO)
Television movie: Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)
Lead actor in a drama series: Billy Porter (Pose)
Lead actress in a drama series: Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Lead actor in a comedy series: Bill Hader (Barry)
Lead actress in a comedy series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Lead actor in a limited series or movie: Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
Lead actress in a limited series or movie: Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Supporting actress in a drama series: Julia Garner (Ozark)
Supporting actor in a drama series: Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Supporting actress in a comedy series: Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
Supporting actor in a comedy series: Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Supporting actress in a limited series or movie: Patricia Arquette (The Act)
Directing for a comedy series: Fleabag, ‘Episode 1’ (Harry Bradbeer)
Directing for a drama series: Ozark, ‘Reparations’ (Jason Bateman)
Directing for a limited series or TV movie: Chernobyl, HBO (Johan Renck)
Directing for a variety series: Saturday Night Live, NBC (Don Roy King)
Writing for a comedy series: Fleabag, ‘Episode 1’ (Phoebe Waller-Bridge)
Writing for a Drama Series: Succession, ‘Nobody Is Ever Missing’ (Jesse Armstrong)
Writing for a limited series or TV movie: Chernobyl, HBO (Craig Mazin)
Writing for a variety series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)