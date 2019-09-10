The Chase’s resident ‘Supernerd’ Issa Schultz is a six-time winner of the Australian Quizzing Championships (not including his stack of doubles titles) and has been smashing contestants on Seven’s weekday hit since its 2015 debut.

The former banker’s other quiz bona fides include winning $200,000 in 2009 on Seven’s The Rich List, and appearances on Nine’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and the ABC’s The Einstein Factor.

So with The Chase currently testing stars in The Celebrity Chase, The New Daily welcomed Issa to our own trivia quiz to see how he fared.

Before the 35-year-old Queenslander was put under the griller, he revealed how he discovered his passion for knowledge.

Growing up in rural England, his family house was often snowed in and, without internet, “I just read everything I could find,” he said.

“There was an old dusty Trivial Pursuit box. I think it said Yugoslavia and Soviet Union, that’s how old the questions were, and I read it cover to cover. Every single card. And that was the seed that was planted.

“It’s a pleasing feeling to know something, and I just like learning. I like knowing about the world around me. If there’s something I don’t know I want to know it.”

Issa prepares for The Chase by “gut feeling and experience” and admits he has weak areas, notably sport and food and drink: “Reading cooking techniques and terms, it’s all a bit foreign to me.”

SO WHAT WOULD BE IN A BEARNAISE SAUCE?

On the flipside, his strengths are “probably history and geography”, and if he had to choose one specialty topic to be quizzed on, it would be “either the Oscars or James Bond films”.

AND THE WINNER IS … ISSA TACKLES AN OSCARS QUESTION

While Issa has astonishing academic qualifications, there’s one everyday skill he’s never mastered.

“I don’t drive,” he says.

“I’m terrified of driving. I’m always clinging on for dear life when I’m a passenger. I’m so on edge.”

Having unnerved Issa with mention of driving, it was time for him to face The New Daily’s quizmaster.

See how you fare against one of Australia’s finest brains and take our quiz here.

WATCH ISSA TAKE THE QUIZ

He whizzed through some questions but was taken aback by others.

Our in-house adjudicator ruled Issa scored 38 out of 50.

“I’ll work on my act for next time,” he said.

“I’ve learnt a lot and thanks so much, they were great questions. What a pleasure. What a delight.”

The Celebrity Chase, Wednesdays 7.30pm on Channel 7