Game of Thrones author says TV series was ‘not very good’ for his books

Updated:

Author George RR Martin said he was relieved when the Game of Thrones television series finished. Photo: Getty
George RR Martin, the creator of Game of Thrones,, says he is relieved the television adaption of his fantasy novels has finally come to an end.

HBO’s medieval epic Game of Thrones is based on Martin’s seven-part book series, A Song of Ice and Fire. The first book of the series, A Game of Thrones, was published in 1996.

Fifteen years later, it was adapted by HBO for broadcast, and eight years after that fans of the books are still waiting for Martin to complete the book series.

In an interview with The Observer, Martin said he found the end of the HBO TV series “freeing”.

“I don’t think (the TV series) was very good for me,” he said.

“The very thing that should have speeded me up actually slowed me down.

“Every day I sat down to write and even if I had a good day … I’d feel terrible because I’d be thinking: ‘My God, I have to finish the book. I’ve only written four pages when I should have written 40’.”

Daenerys Game of Thrones
Martin would not be drawn on the mixed response to the GoT TV series. Photo: HBO

Martin still has two more novels of the sprawling saga to write, but promised their endings would be unaffected by the fierce backlash over the television show’s ending, which some fans say was brought to a rushed conclusion.

“It doesn’t change anything at all,” Martin said

“You can’t please everybody, so you’ve got to please yourself.”

The worldwide success of his books and the television show has made Martin a fortune.

The 70-year-old is estimated to be worth US$96 million $142 million.

Martin would not be drawn on the online anger surrounding the TV series’ finale saying: “I took myself out of all that.”

But on the subject of fan theories for his final two books, he said some are right, and some are wrong.

“They’ll find out when I finish,” Martin said.

