Tim Worner has resigned with immediate effect as Seven West Media’s chief executive after six years in charge.

“All parties agree now is the time for change,” chairman Kerry Stokes said in a statement.

His replacement as CEO and managing director is James Warburton, who is stepping into the role immediately.

Mr Warburton is a former APN Outdoor chief executive who was also chief digital and sales officer at Seven Media Group.

The announcement from Mr Stokes said Mr Warner had “tendered his resignation” and it was accepted.

In an email to Seven staff, the chairman thanked Mr Worner “for his hard work” and said he had been a ‘tireless leader” at Seven “for more than two decades.”

But Mr Stokes said “rapidly evolving market conditions” continued to present the media industry with challenges.

“In reviewing the requirements for the company, the Board has been considering the right mix of skills and experience required to take advantage of opportunities and accelerate into its next phase of growth.”

Mr Worner said he tendered his resignation with “mixed emotion” but that Seven is “a very different company” to the one he joined 25 years ago.

“I would like to thank Kerry and the Board for the opportunity they provided me, and their ongoing support and counsel,” Mr Worner said.

“I sincerely thank the team and I wish them absolutely nothing but continued success.”

Mr Stokes said it was fortunate Mr Warburton was able to start in the CEO role immediately.

“James has extensive experience in the industry with knowledge across media, advertising, sports administration, marketing and particularly sales. His passion and energy will reinvigorate the team.

“We look forward to the contribution he will make.”

Mr Warburton said he is “delighted” to be returning to Seven, and “I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead to continue to build the business.”

In 2017 an investigation cleared Mr Warner of explosive misconduct allegations made by a former employee with whom he had an affair.

An independent review of allegations of credit card misuse, drug use and vindictive behaviour, made by former executive assistant Amber Harrison, concluded the claims were not supported.

More to come.