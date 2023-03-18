It’s official. It had been creeping back into the fashion world and on the runways, and it was confirmed at the Oscars this week. Thin, very thin is in. Back with a vengeance, in fact.

Despite all the promises from designers that they had changed their ways and that they would become more size-inclusive, it only lasted for a few seasons.

Looking at the recent runways, the models seem skinnier than ever.

The models in January’s highly lauded Jean Paul Gaultier Couture show were achingly thin, back to the ‘heroin chic’ days, with tiny waists and protruding shoulder bones.

That collection was designed by Haider Ackermann, who said at the time, “We [he and Gaultier] have many things in common. Because we both love women, we adore women, respect women.”

But not, apparently, women with an ounce of body fat.

This resurgence of thinness coincides with the emergence of Ozempic, a wildly popular diabetic medicine that causes non-diabetics to shed weight fast, and was purportedly used by Kim Kardashian to squeeze herself into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for her appearance at the Met ball.

Incredible shrinking stars

The thin-is-in crowd has flocked to the medication, so much so it has been reported that there is a shortage of the injectable prescription drug available for actual diabetics.

This year’s beige carpet at the Oscars certainly had its share of stars looking slimmer than ever, so much so that host Jimmy Kimmel even made a joke about Ozempic during the evening’s proceedings.

“Everybody looks so great” he quipped. “When I look around this room, I can’t help but wonder ‘Is Ozempic right for me?’”

Not much is written about the side effects of taking a drug that was designed for a whole other purpose, but possibilities include changes in vision, pancreatitis, hypoglycaemia, kidney failure, gall bladder problems and, in more grave circumstances, thyroid cancer. None of that doesn’t seem to be putting off any of the fashion crowd.

Ozempic apparently makes you feel constantly nauseous and unable to eat large portions, hence the rapid weight loss. But with this comes another side effect, Ozempic Face, which refers to the gaunt and aged appearance that may result from losing too many kilos too quickly.

No one is suggesting that it is sensible to take a drug that has not been prescribed by a doctor, but many chronically obese people claimed to have had positive health results due to the weight loss they achieved by taking Ozempic or one of the other copycat drugs that are circulating (illegally).

It stands to reason that if there were ever to be a magic pill for weight loss, or in this case an injectable drug, everyone would throw caution to the wind and sign on, obese or not.

Thin is still the ideal in fashion. As much as they made noises about inclusivity and body positivity, the powers that be will always favour a size 0 or 2 model to show off clothes. Even better if there are no breasts or hips in the way.