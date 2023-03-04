Cold weather fashion has begun to drop, including lots of tempting sweaters, anoraks and winter coats. While it’s far too hot and humid at the moment to even consider trying them on, it made me think it is time to make some space in the wardrobe and compile a mental checklist of what’s already in there.

Maybe I don’t need anything this season? Maybe I can sit it out and stop buying new things?

As I get older, I have become more and more ruthless about purging unwanted items from my closet and from pretty much every area of my life. I feel lighter in the heart when I am surrounded by fewer things.

Selling the family home a couple of years ago and downsizing to an apartment set off a huge decluttering process which was emotional, but cathartic. And it has not stopped. I have continued to shed possessions regularly.

I am not nostalgic, so throwing things away and streamlining my life makes me happy. But I have other family members who find it very difficult to part with items on an emotional level. I know their anguish is real when you blithely suggest they toss things away.

Experts have suggested that at least 2 to 6 per cent of Australia’s population has a hoarding problem, some more severe than others. While much of this can be linked to issues of isolation and mental illness, especially amongst the elderly, a society geared towards overproduction and overconsumption is not helping.

Too much show-and-sell

Being a member of the fashion media, I am acutely aware of the issues around the problematic waste it creates. And the finger of blame can’t be pointed only at fast fashion. Luxury fashion is just as culpable. I glanced at my phone to see that Dior was showing in Paris. I was momentarily confused, as I recall looking at the Dior collection just last month.

Then I remembered that it was couture and this is ready to wear. They are about six weeks apart. Essentially, as much as I love fashion, there’s way too much stuff.

In the real world, overconsumption can be disruptive and debilitating. A family member is genuinely struggling with having too many possessions, and we were discussing strategies for letting go of things.

It can be far too overwhelming for some people to tackle a massive throwout, so I suggested she start in stages. What can be helpful is to throw out three items every day. The concept can cover all bases. It doesn’t have to be a fashion item. It can be something that’s broken, a jar of spice that’s out of date, or a half-full jar of face powder you don’t use. I realised recently that I had calico bags full of calico bags, those supposedly environmental totes that have become a problem rather than a solution.

While the cycle of consumption can seem overwhelming, just some small steps, like shedding or donating three things a day, can begin to make all the difference.

See where you’ll be in a month.