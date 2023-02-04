Kirstie Clements: 25 items that will never go out of style

It’s that time of the year again – long, hot and sticky days which make any sort of big fashion statement seem irrelevant as we all strive to keep cool.
But winter is coming, and with the northern hemisphere sales on, it might be a good time to stock up on wardrobe basics, pieces that will always serve us, day in day out, despite the trends.
Admittedly, 25 sounds like a very long list but these tried and tested classics do make life easier. Think of them as foundational and then add more frivolous fashion items if and when the mood suits.
- Loafers. Mannish heavy-soled loafers were very on trend in Europe last winter, worn by style stars such as Hailey Bieber. They look great with short skirts, jeans and tailored trousers and can add a tough edge to a pretty dress.
- Flared or wide-legged jeans. It’s a cut that is very flattering if you lengthen the leg with a high-heeled shoe or ankle boot, especially nice in dark denim.
- The Shacket, part shirt/part jacket is still doing its thing and there are great versions around in tweed, denim or in brushed wool. For some of the hotter parts of the country this style may be the only cold weather coat you need.
- Fine knit polo-neck sweaters in black, navy or cream.
- A long line black leather skirt.
- Men’s-style cotton shirts in blue, white or blue and white stripes.
- A shearling jacket or coat (there are some great finds on preloved sites).
- A tweed blazer, slightly oversized. Fabulous when put with diamond jewellery, real or fake.
- A good quality, classic wool-blend overcoat in a colour you love. My favourite coat for the last few years is a men’s bathrobe style coat in camel, endlessly classic.
- A khaki trench coat, any length. The short ones look very chic worn with slim black pants and high heels, tightly belted.
- A long sleeve striped boatneck T-shirt, super chic with the addition of a patterned kerchief knotted at the neck.
- A pair of shearling lined Birkenstocks.
- A romantic lace blouse in cream or black.
- Beautifully tailored black trousers.
- A chunky cable knit cotton sweater or cardigan in cream or navy.
- Black leggings.
- White T-shirts.
- A well-cut swimsuit in the style that suits your body shape. For me that’s a low legged tank, for others it may be a bikini or a high waisted two piece.
- A pair of gold or silver hoop earrings.
- A classic shoulder bag at the price point you can afford. Gucci’s Jacqui O bag seems to come around consistently, so a simple 70s shape looks like it stands the test of time.
- Designer trainers, so you can look good while keeping fit.
- A signature fragrance.
- A denim blazer.
- A beautiful black lace bra that fits perfectly.
- And last but not least, a silk or satin slip dress.
If you find any of these on sale, snap them up.
