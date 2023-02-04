Kirstie Clements: 25 items that will never go out of style

It’s that time of the year again – long, hot and sticky days which make any sort of big fashion statement seem irrelevant as we all strive to keep cool.

But winter is coming, and with the northern hemisphere sales on, it might be a good time to stock up on wardrobe basics, pieces that will always serve us, day in day out, despite the trends.

Admittedly, 25 sounds like a very long list but these tried and tested classics do make life easier. Think of them as foundational and then add more frivolous fashion items if and when the mood suits.