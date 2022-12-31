In the spirit of starting a new year the way you mean to continue, I thought it would be helpful to be positive about some of the new fashion and beauty trends.

It’s too easy to moan about Kardashians and Met Ball weirdness and miss the fact that most of the current fashions really are serving us well and making our lives easier, more comfortable and in many cases, more fun.

We’ve also been able to change up what we wear and where we choose to wear it. Cases in point…