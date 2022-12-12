Celebrities ditch their pants as racy new fashion trend takes over

Leaving the house without pants on is usually the stuff nightmares are made of.

You know, those nightmares where you find yourself butt-naked and red-faced in a public setting.

But the fashion world is now embracing the no-pants look, with some of the biggest trendsetters and tastemakers debuting racy pantless looks on and off the catwalk.

The trend was solidified by supermodel Kendall Jenner last week, when a skimpy outfit of hers went viral online.

The world’s top-earning model stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a head-to-toe Bottega Veneta look.

The outfit consisted of a dark navy sweater, over a white blouse, paired with sheer tights, black pumps and black boyleg underpants.

The internet was equal parts pleased and confused with Jenner’s look.

First question: Are the underpants layered over or under her tights?

“Where her pants at?” one person said, under fashion page’s post.

“So we’re just forgetting to put on our pants now and that’s a cool vibe? Come on guys,” said another.

But others adored the look, saying they were “into it” and calling it the “best look ever”.

While her look took many by surprise, the no-pants look is hardly a novel fashion phenomenon.

It has been catching on for months.

On the catwalk

While several made the obvious joke that Jenner had ‘forgotten her pants’, her outfit was no accident.

It was actually pulled straight from Bottega Veneta’s Spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

And it’s not Bottega alone trying to make ‘no-pants’ a thing. Numerous other designers have given the bold look their own stamp of approval.

Spice Girl-turned-fashion-authority Victoria Beckham shared her own love for the leggy trend in her debut fashion show back in October.

In Beckham’s iteration of the trend, she dressed her model in similar sheer tights, a small bralette and an oversized blazer.

And of course, when you have a big jacket on, who needs pants?

Burberry incorporated many no-pants looks in its Spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

One look, seen on supermodel Bella Hadid, is split in two halves.

The top half is essentially a blouse, with corset elements.

The corset then continues down in a v-shape, surrounded by billowing fabric, functioning as a train-like skirt.

Coperni also embraced the look with a bizarre sweater-bodysuit look, complete with a hood that absolutely screams Grace Jones.

And, as they normally do after hitting the catwalk, these trends are now going mainstream.

Music superstar Taylor Swift showed she was in tune with the latest fashion fixations in her Bejeweled music video.

Instead of wearing her outfit with tights, Swift wore an aptly bejewelled bodysuit that cut a very 1950s-esque figure.

Actress-slash-model Julia Fox has been an absolute fashion trailblazer this year, so it’s only fitting that she, too, has donned the same silhouette.

Fox took to the CFDA Awards last month in a Lara Croft-inspired outfit.

Her dress covered her neck, arms and legs, but exposed her midsection and utility belt-styled underwear.

Plus, once the Kardashian sisters embrace a trend, you know it’s here to stay (whether that’s for better or for worse).

Kendall’s sisters Kim, Khloe and Kylie have all been spotted in similar no-pants looks.

Long time coming

While this new trend may seem radical and new, it’s far from it.

Ariana Grande popularised the no-pants look in a different way back in the 2010s, when she was known for her signature oversized sweaters and thigh-high boots combo.

And with today’s fashion heavily inspired by the early-2000s, micro skirts and low-rise jeans have made an unfortunate comeback.

You might have seen the trend on singer Dua Lipa when she recently came Down Under for her Future Nostalgia tour.

Or you might remember Nicole Kidman’s now-infamous Miu Miu miniskirt moment on the cover of Vanity Fair.

We’ve just been edging closer and closer to wearing no pants at all, really.

So, will you be daring enough to try this no-pants trend this summer? Tell us in the comments.