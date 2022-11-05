Kirstie Clements: Back to basics – fashion’s forgotten superstars

I did the thing I always do at the beginning of the season when I think my wardrobe needs a refresh, which is popping into all the fashion stores on Oxford Street, in Sydney’s trendy Paddington, to see what is new and the big ideas.
I flicked through giant puff sleeves, and sundresses that just cover the bottom, bright yellow satin slip dresses, botanical print shirts and hot pink terry towelling short suits, all lovely but none of which I needed. It occurred to me that I was getting distracted by the eye candy.
Every versatile wardrobe is underpinned by what fashion people call basics, or “essentials”, but they’re not the thing that compels us head to the shops or want to whip out our credit card for.
No one wanders into a gorgeous boutique thinking, “I really want to lash out on some basic tanks to wear under my jacket at work” or “What would be super exciting to buy is a flattering long sleeve black top that I could wear to a casual dinner”.
Yet these are the things that we reach for time and time again, not the pale blue flouncy floor length party frock that’s a bit too young for you (yup, guilty) or the silk satin flares. I’ve done some homework on the basics, so you don’t have to, so here some of the best go-to’s to underpin a smart wardrobe.
- Well-fitted sleeveless tanks. I love the signature stretch crepe styles at Scanlan Theodore, which, while pricey, hold their shape for years, even after machine washing. The quality fabric makes them look more professional under a jacket and the stretch element means they sort of skim over any lumps or bumps. Classic in black, white or navy.
- T-shirts. It sounds it should be easy. How hard is it to buy a T shirt? But it is. I don’t want them to be too sheer, or tight around the upper arms, too wide around the neck, too long or too boxy. I’ve bought expensive (James Perse) I’ve bought cheap (everywhere) and I think best T shirt shapes and fabrics I found are here in Australia. at Bassike and Jac + Jack. it is worth paying more money for good T shirts, as they last through multiple washes -I iron mine and afterwards they look like they’ve come straight out of the pack. The raglan sleeve t-shirts at Everlane are also good.
- Jeans. You can pay as much as you like, or as little, but it is really about the fit. I still like Uniqlo for jeans as the Japanese do fantastic denim, with just enough stretch without being daggy. If you can’t find your exact size, remember there is an alteration service- I once shared a house with a stylist who dressed Tina Turner, and all of Tina’s Levis 501’s were customised to fit perfectly, which is why she looked incredible in jeans, at any age.
- The perfect black top. I found it this week at Jac + Jack, a black silk popover shirt with long sleeves, a 24/7 solution piece so good I also bought it in blush. Here’s to good quality, no regret wardrobe basics. And maybe think a bit longer about the flouncy dress.