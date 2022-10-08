The recent fashion shows in Paris contained their fair share of politics, gimmicks and controversy, which ultimately seemed to overshadow the whole point of runway collections, which is to present beautiful clothing consumers might want to purchase.

Balenciaga sent out pin-thin models trudging through a desolate and mud landscape, a bleakly apocalyptic view of present times.

Kanye West continues to both baffle and anger and bore all at once, this time sending out a model wearing a T-shirt with the slogan “White Lives Matter” and then wearing the T-shirt himself in a photo op with the controversial political commentator Candace Owens.

Whatever it is he’s trying to say, and the jury is out, he has worn a MAGA hat in the past and heaped praise on Donald Trump, which should probably be considered if you’re going to buy a pair of his ugly shoes.

French design house Coperni sprayed a white, tight dress on Bella Hadid onstage, and while she managed to look very elegant and composed during the whole session, (even if she was inhaling toxic fumes), none of it left me with any fashion clues whatsoever about what to add to my wardrobe.

Earlier in the week Dries Van Noten showed a pitch-perfect collection, with every single outfit designed to flatter the female form, in beautiful, dreamy colour palettes starting from all black and ending in exquisite, mismatched florals. The show was a masterpiece, which hopefully doesn’t get forgotten among all the fluoro bikini tops and unwearable hipster pants that dominated the other runways.

So, that’s next season – but what feasible options are there for a wardrobe update right now? Here are my top picks: