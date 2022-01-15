Recovering from a thankfully mild bout of COVID, I hit the lounge last week (or was it the week before) with tea, aspirin and the remote and promptly stumbled upon the series that has captivated US audiences – Yellowstone.

Set in Montana and starring Kevin Costner, it’s a melodramatic modern-day western that’s got everything: a ranch that looks like it’s been styled by Ralph Lauren, men in Wrangler denim, Native American jewellery, and a glamorous hot mess called Beth who makes one fabulous fashion statement after another over 40 episodes.

Forget Emily in Paris, my money is on Beth in Bozeman when it comes to fashion. Beth seems to exist on cigarettes, coffee and gallons of whisky, often straight from the bottle, constantly creating havoc while wearing tightly tailored, pencil-sharp skirt suits when she’s in the office, shorting someone’s stock, or in some very en pointe ranch dressing including cotton floral dresses with boots, longline knits and cardigans with native American motifs, sexy jeans, and prairie-style blouses.

The series is a style masterpiece, from the easy elegance of the wranglers in their stiff jeans, chaps, waistcoats, and bandanas to the magnificence of the Indigenous characters, most specifically Mo, in a superbly tailored grey jacket and jeans, worn with a turquoise bolo tie, multiple earrings, and a black Stetson with a long feather.

While the series is deeply committed to showcasing the style or, one might suggest, reinforcing the Hollywood cliche of the American West, it does feature some authentic fashion classics, any of which work in a modern context. For the coming winter, look out for: