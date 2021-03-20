I was assaulted with one of those digital pop-up ads last week, proclaiming ‘10 things No woman over 50 should Ever wear’ (sic), so of course I was quick to think, “How dare you tell me what to do?” and logged off.

I then spent the next 30 minutes pondering, ‘Hmm what were they, these things I’m never to wear?

I feel like I have a reasonably good grip on reality, and I understand that time and gravity will win in the end, but I intend to go down fighting. So, if there are fashion items or silhouettes that supposedly hasten ageing, then I would like to know.

I logged back in, checked the article and decided I didn’t agree with most of their proclamations, like advising us to wear less makeup and say no to big earrings. I don’t think Elizabeth Taylor, my spirit animal, would agree. Last time I looked at 83-year-old Jane Fonda she was wearing a ton of makeup and looked 100 per cent fantastic.

The stupid list even said pearls were ageing, and I am going to make a stand right now – case in point Queen Elizabeth on her recent Zoom chat. The 94-year-old monarch was absolutely glowing and fabulous in a bright coral pink long sleeved dress, accessorised with a diamond brooch and a gorgeous triple-strand pearl necklace. HRH seemed to be in a particularly upbeat mood, probably because she is embracing the joy of having Zoom meetings rather than leave the palace for in-person formalities, and she was no doubt wearing a pair of comfy slippers on the call like the rest of us.

One item I did agree with on the pesky no-go after 50 list was polar fleece. It is comfy and cosy for a quick trip to the shops to get milk but my goodness, it’s ageing. There are a few more new seasons trends I think we should approach with caution, which I shall list here, but with the caveat that we are all free to wear whatever the hell we want at any age. In fact, we over-50’s have earned it, so if it’s pearls and Ugg’s, then more power to us.