Between Harry Styles’ Vogue dress and the return of the mullet, the grooming practices of modern men are taking some interesting turns.

But the most popular beauty trends Australian men are searching up might surprise you.

Based on beauty-related Google searches, men are looking to revive an alternative, forgotten look from the 1990s.

Somebody call Vanilla Ice and David Beckham because the eyebrow slit has, indeed, returned.

The number of searches for the phrase ‘eyebrow slits men’ has skyrocketed by 296 per cent between 2019 and 2020, according to research by The Body Shop.

The same phrase has been searched more than 1639 per cent more in the three years between 2017 and 2020.

Some of Hollywood’s hottest heartthrobs, like Ryan Gosling, Tom Hardy and former One Direction star Zayn Malik are thought to be leaders of the eyebrow slit revival.

But that’s not all the data shows.

Saving face

Gone are the days of washing your face with a three-in-one shampoo, conditioner and body wash.

Men have been doing their research and are just as eager as women to join the ever-expanding skincare trend.

Searches for ‘skincare for men’ was up 111 per cent between 2019 and 2020, and shows no sign of slowing down.

Harris, 24, started investing in skincare products two years ago and never looked back.

“I had eczema issues and consistently dry skin, and a close friend recommended I try some Paula’s Choice or Cerave products to help manage it,” Harris told The New Daily.

“It was a solution to a specific issue – eczema – but I’ve slowly learned that it’s acceptable to have a skincare routine, so I’ve kept it going.

It’s become more acceptable to talk about it publicly as well – taking care of your skin daily has become just as important as putting on sunscreen in summer.



Men are increasingly likely to cover their blemishes by investing in some subtle makeup, too.

Between 2019 and 2020, searches for ‘concealer for men’ rose by 44 per cent, and searches for ‘makeup for men’ rose by 25 per cent.

‘Mens foundation’ was Googled 24 per cent more in 2020 than it was the previous year.

Megan Wrafter, Content Manager at iProspect (the team behind the data), said the “demand for men’s skincare products is massively on the rise”.

“Worldwide there’s been an unbelievable uplift in the interest for men’s skincare, haircare and make up trends that, when combined with key celebrity figures owning these trends, we expect them to continue to grow in 2021 and beyond.

“Based on search behaviour there will be a need for brands to provide content around how best to apply skincare if you have lots of facial hair to support these users in their quest to find the best beauty products for them.”