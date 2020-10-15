Crocs attack: The daggiest shoe of all time is now cool

The ugliest footwear in the world is now considered ‘hip’.

That’s right, Crocs are back from the dark depths of 2002 – and they’ve got an ally in high-end fashion and pop star Justin Bieber.

Yep, the Canadian singer is such a Belieber in the iconic footwear, he’s launched his own range.

They launched on Tuesday and have already sold out.

“I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally,” Bieber said.

“With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I wanted to wear.”

He’s not the first 2020 collaboration the maligned foot-holder has released this year: We also saw the Post Malone Croc, and the infamous KFC Croc.

As more people around the world have stayed home for the majority of 2020, comfy has become the new cool – we’re no longer bound by what looks good, but instead what feels good.

And as healthcare, hospitality and any other industry worker who has to be on their feet for the majority of their shifts can attest, Crocs feel darn good.

The New York Times declared not long ago that “Crocs have won” – citing data that showed Crocs are biting the trend of US footwear sales. They’re up 48 per cent, against an overall downturn of 20 per cent, NYT said.

If you do fancy slipping into something ugly yet comfortable, Crocs of the new age have evolved beyond what we were first introduced to all those years ago.

You can now buy strappy sandal designs, athletic Crocs, boots and platform-soled Crocs.