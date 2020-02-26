British fashion designer causes a stir with inflatable latex pants

Ever dreamed of owning a pair of pants that not only allows you the widest of berths on public transport, but also ensures you stand out from the crowd with an unmatchable bulbous silhouette?

Well, you’re most definitely in luck.

A British menswear designer, known mononymously as Harikrishnan, unveiled his graduate collection at the London College of Fashion earlier this week that harks back to the days of MC Hammer and his iconic parachute pants.

The bulging trousers are comprised of up to 30 latex panels, and the “anatomically impossible” dimensions are only made possible thanks to litres of pumped-up air.

Coming in an array of colours including cream and green, maroon and just plain white, the inflatable pants are blown up via a seven millimetre-wide pump inserted at the bottom.

Although the design may evoke thoughts of Aladdin, there’s a surprising genesis for this avant-garde take on the humble pants.

“I got the idea when I was playing with my dog and I started thinking about how exaggerated objects must look from such a low angle,” Harikrishnan told fashion website Dezeen.

“The thought of him seeing me as a giant figure or not seeing my head at all was intriguing, so I decided to reimagine the people around me through the game of distortion – detached from the stereotypical, pre-determined notions of the human perspective.”

That’s deep, although we don’t quite think dogs picture us humans in such an evocative, thoughtful way.

And given the comical, balloon-like appearance of the inflatable pants, soon enough, social media users were taking the mick out of the design.

One quick-witted Scottish Twitter user noted the pants could double as incontinence pants for the comedian Billy Connolly, suggesting they could “carry a few gallons”.

Another thought the design embodied a similar energy to one character’s burger-related mishap in the popular children’s television show SpongeBob SquarePants.

And for the women out there hankering for their pair?

Harikrishnan says the exaggerated design is unisex, meaning anyone with the ballsiness to pull off such a look can rock the design.

That sounds swell. Literally.