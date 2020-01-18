Kirstie Clements: Meghan bids au revoir to Givenchy, hello to homegirl

It’s been barely a week since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their intention to step back from royal duties and forge a more independent path, and I am shocked – shocked I tell you – about just how much the average person is invested in all the drama.

I don’t have any strong opinions about the royal family at all to be honest, apart from the fact that I hope Prince Andrew is under international investigation. I get the real royals mixed up with the cast of The Crown, and I prefer the latter really.

I’m about invested in any member of the British royal family as I am in Claire and Jamie from the series Outlander. In fact, I binge watched four seasons of Outlander over Christmas (55 episodes) and am now ready to commence a PhD on Claire’s personal fashion evolution over two centuries.

It’s all fantasy and make believe to me, but the Buckingham Palace lot are probably galling to many British taxpayers. Oddly, sane and intelligent people seem to have very firm and mostly negative opinions about Meghan, and how she should behave, considering it was her choice to marry into the worlds most public and largely dysfunctional firm.

All those withering expectations would send any modern young woman slightly mad, so I can understand why she’d prefer to step back and live a less scrutinised life, working with charities and causes that are close to her heart and Prince Harry’s, as the couple appear to be genuinely caring and humanitarian.

But people are furious with her, and a lot of the reason for that is because the media needed her, they needed fresh fodder for the fashion and gossip pages, and she was quietly refusing to play the game.

From the beginning she was never a fashion plate – she wears nice, unremarkable office worker separates, not unlike her character Rachel Zane on Suits: pencil skirts and blouses, solid coloured coats and plain pumps.

The media played Meghan off against Kate Middleton, immediately comparing her unfavourably to the thoroughly proper Duchess of Cambridge, who was born to wear a Reiss wrap dress and a cocktail hat. Or, any hat.

Meghan looked radiant in very simple Givenchy at her wedding, but at heart she’s a jeans-with-a-white-shirt-and-ballet-flats girl. She was accused of phoning it in if she wore jeans and a blazer, but when she wore an off the shoulder crème dress for a train ride with the Queen, apparently it was too risqué.

She couldn’t win. So now, with a sort of sweet revenge, she emerges after the big announcement that the couple is moving to Canada to be vaguely normal people, wearing a khaki parka, boots, leggings and an ugly sweater.

She looks like us.

She has other things on her mind apart from the future of the British fashion industry. So just wait for the unrelenting media coverage of how frumpy/terrible/bratty/wilful Meghan is.

And where she bought her boots.