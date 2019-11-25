Entertainment Style Best and worst dressed at the American Music Awards 2019 as Taylor Swift smashes it
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift performs a medley of her old hits at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 24. Photo: Getty
Taylor Swift was the star of the 2019 American Music Awards, taking home five gongs including artist of the decade and beating Michael Jackson’s record of 23 by taking her career tally to 28.

Smashing out some of her biggest early hits after she was cleared to sing them, Swift used fashion to send a message to her arch nemesis Scott ‘Scooter’ Braun.

She kicked off her medley wearing a white shirt with the names of her past albums printed on it in a prison-style font, then mixed it up with a pink cape with circus-style gold leotard.

Her red carpet look was less costume, more couture.

Swift’s deep emerald column was like a rowing zoot suit with half a curtain draped over it, teamed with a polite dominatrix’s boot.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift. Photo: Getty

In terms of statement dressing, Taylor had nothing on best newcomer Billie Eilish. Her head-to-toe Burberry look was modelled on hospital scrubs and teamed with a glittering beekeeper’s bonnet.

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish. Photo: Getty

I feel we want to love Halsey’s frilly dress. Super feminine, but cool in a possibly alienating way.

Halsey
Halsey. Photo: Getty

Camila Cabello was washed out by her meh corset dress that looked like she was hoisting it up to pick her way over rough terrain.

Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello. Photo: Getty

Dua Lipa’s hot pink number with black bow was sexy and fun. Ace shoes. The wrong jewellery. And Ariana Grande’s signature ponytail.

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa. Photo: Getty

Christina Aguilera was most memeworthy in a Jean Paul Gaultier vintage dress with intricate detailing, giant belt and shoulders and hood. Very Grace Jones and totally a moment.

Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera. Photo: Instagram

Billy Porter was another fan of voluminous white in a Thom Browne two piece that channeled the Pope and a good Darth Vader. “I’m an American and this is what we look like,” Porter posted.

Billy Porter
Billy Porter. Photo: Instagram

Misty Copeland also got the memo and wore military bridal with sandals that weren’t nearly kicky enough.

Misty Copeland
Misty Copeland.

If you can get past her astonishing quaddies, Carrie Underwood was like a superhero meshed with an aspiring rhythmic gymnast. Or Maleficent having a big night out.

Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood. Photo: Getty

Megan Thee Stallion was straightforward: Good colour, great fit, nothing original.

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: Instagram

Selena Gomez headed the pack who went short and sweet. Her citrus mini with diamond necklace packed a perfect AMAs punch.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez. Photo: Instagram

Lizzo followed suit in an apricot ra ra dress teamed with her own private joke: The world’s smallest bag. Which you may not be able to see.

Lizzo
Lizzo. Photo: Getty

Heidi Klum wore the nightie I bought for my second wedding from an adult shop in the ‘you will look awesome but tacky/desperate’ section.

Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum. Photo: Getty

Constance Wu totally got it. Music awards aren’t for princess gowns.

Constance Wu
Constance Wu. Photo: Getty

Shania Twain decided I Dream of Jeannie hair, statement sleeves and a black mermaid skirt with trailing bits was the way to go.

Shania Twain
Shania Twain. Photo: Getty

Kesha was totally stylin’ in a Versace dressing gown and matching boots. Super rock and roll in a way the pretty frocks just weren’t.

Kesha
Kesha. Photo: Getty

Ciara wore 2003 jazz ballet pants with the night’s most unfathomable top and an oversized blazer in the shade I call ‘menopause blue’.

Ciara
Ciara. Photo: Getty

Tyra Banks also opted for the pantsuit, with a bra, Lisa Marie Presley expression, hat she wore home from Cabo and weightlifting gloves.

Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks. Photo: Instagram

The big question is whether Lil Nas X spray-painted his boots. Now here is a man who falls into the category of ‘love to go to the disco with, less delighted if he turned up to take you out’.

Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X. Photo: Getty

“Tell em the law’s coming,” posted Diplo of he and Post Malone. Would that be the fashion police with sheriff’s badges?

Diplo Post Malone
Diplo and Post Malone. Photo: Instagram

Kelsea Ballerini drew the short straw and was the singer who had to come in the sequinned suit with nothing under it because, sexah.

Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini. Photo: Getty

After all those winners and losers, there were some real ones:

Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish

Favourite Music Video: Taylor Swift, You Need to Calm Down

Favourite Male Artist Pop/Rock: Khalid

Favourite Female Artist Pop/Rock: Taylor Swift

Favourite Album Pop/Rock: Taylor Swift, Lover

Favourite Song Pop/Rock: Halsey, Without Me

Favourite Female Artist Country: Carrie Underwood

Favourite Male Artist Country: Kane Brown

Favourite Male Artist Soul/R&B: Bruno Mars

Favourite Female Artist Soul/R&B: Beyonce

Favourite Artist Adult Contemporary: Taylor Swift

For a full list of American Music Award 2019 winners, click here.

