Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger is in the lift headed up to one of the premier suites at Melbourne’s Crown Towers – two bedrooms, separate lounge, dining room – and last-minute preparations are happening.

A trolley with used breakfast dishes near Hilfiger’s door is hauled out of view. Inside the suite, a brand new Diptyque candle is lit and placed with a bowl of two dozen perfect pale blush roses on a coffee table.

The US style maven wants a room service menu so one is magicked up on a tablet. Meanwhile, I am seated on one of two blue sofa with $1439 a night views of the Yarra River before being whisked back outside.

Hilfiger, it’s been decided, should enter first so he can choose which of the identical sofas he prefers.

Then he appears, and it turns out Hilfiger isn’t bothered about where he sits or his scented candle.

“Do you want to sit over here?” he asks when it’s clear that otherwise we’ll be yelling at each other from duelling couches.

His look is head to toe classic Hilfiger: the crispest of khaki chinos, a navy knit with subtle branding over a white box-fresh polo and white sneakers.

“For many years it has been my dream to visit Australia,” says the 68-year-old father of five, who started his empire with a chain of jean stores in New York in the 1970s and remains principal designer.

In town with wife Dee Ocleppo, 52, Hilfiger threw a star-studded Sydney party on November 14 and opened an eponymous flagship the next day at Melbourne’s Emporium.

He notices my faded flares, bought for $7 at an op shop. “Those are very nice? Are they real vintage? Who are they made by? Very nice.”

What would you never wear?

Hmm. Ah, I would never wear a brown suit. I only wear navy or grey or a black tuxedo. I’ve seen men wearing brown suits and I have a pet peeve about it. I also don’t like violet or sort of aqua turquoise.

If I opened your closet am I going to see a sea of extremely well organised clothes in navy and white and tan?

You’re going to see white shirts. And blue. Mainly light blue, blue stripes, blue and white stripes, blue and white checks, ah, khaki, olive, and some red jeans in addition to blue jeans. Navy blazers, navy suits, grey suits, dark grey, light grey, charcoal grey.

I’m getting the picture.

Quite organised.

What’s an easy way for women to look fabulous every day?

Jeans are always great. And you can wear jeans dressed up or dressed down. I think leggings are also very easy to wear, but certainly denim or a white blouse with jeans looks great. I can picture it. I think the jean has to be a well-fitted jean.

You champion adaptive, inclusive fashion to make dressing easier for people with a disability. How are you also becoming more sustainable?

Well, we’re recycling denim, we’re making fabric out of plastic bottles, we are washing without water, which is a big one because when we wash with water the indigo dyes become very toxic so the water waste is tremendous.

I always wanted to build my clothing with a certain quality standard that would allow people to wear the clothes forever. And also we’re not so overly fashionable that something will go completely out of style in a short amount of time.

Who are you designing for?

For men, I think a modern well travelled guy who likes sports and one who could dress up or dress down. We call it sort of preppy. For women, someone who has a certain amount of confidence in herself but I would say is modern classic.

Who embodies that?

Well someone you can relate to is Margot Robbie. To me she embodies the perfect classic look. We Americans think she’s pretty terrific.

What’s your idea of luxury?

I think lifestyle, having time to be able to do what you want to do, eating in good restaurants, exercise, visit and travel to different places.

What inspires you?

I’m really a curious person and I like to really know what’s going on in the wold of pop culture, fashion, art, music, entertainment, sports. I’m really quite obsessed with what is going on.