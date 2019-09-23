Brownlow Medal 2019 red carpet best and worst dressed

She’s not technically a WAG these days after breaking up with former AFL star husband Jimmy Bartel, but Nadia Bartel was still the queen of the football fashion pack at the 2019 Brownlow Medal.

Back on the red carpet for the first time since her shock split, Bartel was one of the first to be dolled up for the count at Melbourne’s Crown Casino.

On hosting duties for Channel Seven, she chose an ice-blue Cinderella J’Aton gown with nude Christian Louboutin pumps and a Cerrone cocktail ring.

The fairytale sexiness of Bartel’s look was a world’s best-practice example of revenge dressing for the businesswoman mother of two.

Brit Davis, fiancee of Geelong’s Joel Selwood, went for a similar vibe in a Paolo Sebastian number with cool tones, a flowing split skirt and glitzy sandals.

Elsewhere in the world it’s become a tad tacky to go heavy on the cleavage. Not so at the Brownlow, where the WAGS went large on that front.

Emma Hawkins, wife of Geelong’s Tom Hawkins, said she was waiting for the babysitting grandparents to arrive. Smart money was on the Hollywood tape being already on the clock.

The WAGs also maintained loyalty to 2013’s second-string newsreader crispy curls and looks which are less trends, more traditional Brownlow staples: Black, trains, baby bumps and full McCoy princess styles that are a cross between Disney heroines and My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

Kate Turner, whose Essendon partner Dyson Heppell had to dress around a cast, was the only attendee to wear latex. She called it very comfortable.

Ana Calle, wife of the Swans’ Josh Kennedy, pushed the boat out in a halterneck gold number that called for a chap in knickerbockers with a royal lineage to rescue her.

Brooke Cotchin, who with Tigers’ captain husband Trent Cotchin welcomed third child Parker seven weeks ago, made a head-turning entrance.

Another look beloved at the Brownlow? The faux bridal look as worn by Samantha Dobbs (sheer with big knickers) and Hannah Davis, who added a feathered mermaid skirt.

Jessie Murphy, wife of Carlton’s Marc Murphy, led the pack in a floaty interpretation with sheer off-the-shoulder sleeves and the night’s best sleek, chic hair.

Alex Pendlebury, wife of Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury, said she wanted to be comfortable dressing her second baby bump so chose a lace dress by Jane Hill instead of something with heavy beading.

Julie Neale, wife of Brisbane gun Lachie Neale, wore the night’s most fabulous colour, a deep lilac dress with chiffon tie details by Georgia Young Couture.

Jessica Todd, girlfriend of Melbourne’s Max Gawn, also went for lilac Georgia Young, with a peplum and train.

Ruby Keddie, wife of GWS’ Callan Ward, debuted her baby bump and a beautiful Velani strapless dress with statement beading. Big tick.

One of the Brownlow’s most popular looks was the plunging dress with Woah Nellie split.

Olivia Burke and Chelsea Hewson tried it on for size. Eleanor Brayshaw, arriving with partner Nat Fyfe from the Dockers, described her interpretation as “bronze disco ball crossed with a Glomesh purse.”

Mardi Dangerfield and Geelong star husband Patrick Dangerfield were fabulously matchy match in burgundy. Tricky to pull off, but they managed to avoid looking like a pair of 1970s suitcases. Nice work.

Bucking the trend: Magpie Brodie Grundy’s partner Rachael Wertheim went for a white-legged pantsuit, and Charlotte Viney, wife of Demon Jack Viney, combined what looked like a Torvill and Dean lurex hot pant bodysuit with a chic dressing gown.

Another fan of the shimmering mullet dress? Former Miss Universe Australia Scherri-Lee Biggs, partner of West Coast’s Brad Sheppard, whose version had a jazzy giant bow and corset detailing.