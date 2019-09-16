Entertainment Style New York Fashion Week celebrity style hits and misses
Updated:

New York Fashion Week celebrity style hits and misses

Gigi Hadid Irina Shayk G-Eazy Heidi Klum
Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, rapper G-Eazy and Heidi Klum front row at Jeremy Scott during New York Fashion Week. Photo: Getty
Kate Halfpenny Kate Halfpenny Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor
If New York Fashion Week 2019 was anything to go by, we’ll soon all be wearing minis or short shorts, knee boots, pointy-toed ankle boots, florals, hats, metallics, faux tracksuit pants and anything from the dowdy end of your grandmother’s wardrobe.

In other words, there is no fashion, only personal style.

A highlight of the week, which ran until Sunday and saw everyone from Rihanna and Cate Blanchett to Jennifer Lopez in town?

Kate Moss rocking up (showing how to wear a slightly longer ankle boot) with daughter Lila Moss Hack, who at 16 seemed to have her mother’s famous fabulous undone insouciance, teaming girlish pale mint with sneakers.

Lila Moss Hack Kate Moss
Lila Moss Hack and Kate Moss. Photo: Getty

Hats, patterns, flared pants … Gigi and Bella Hadid were vaguely disquieting fembots. The metallic pants could certainly take you from day to night and every roller disco in between.

Gigi Hadid Bella Hadid
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid. Photo: Getty

Even Jennifer Lopez’s security looked surprised by her harried homemaker hits the supermarket getup. The pant looks like a 1970s Bulgarian Olympic tracksuit.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Getty

After her superstar cashmere bra moment a couple of weeks ago, Katie Holmes went back to type and wore work experience girl chic.

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes. Photo: Getty

Cara Delevingne, Joan Smalls and Gigi Hadid were who you want to be. Cara’s plunging mini and heavy boots were scarily cool. Joan’s sophisticated crushed velvet was at odds with her lady sandals. Gigi made every jean other than the slight bootleg look over.

Cara Deleivingne Joan Smalls Gigi Hadid
Cara Delevingne, Joan Smalls and Gigi Hadid. Photo: Getty

Kate Bosworth meshed frilly sleeves with a lot of other things including shoulder studs, a self-conscious bag and o’er the calf footwear.

Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth. Photo: Getty

Karen Elson had on that dress you throw in your bag for Bali in case you go somewhere slightly fancy for dinner one night.

Karen Elson
Karen Elson. Photo: Getty

Rihanna fronted to her own Diamond Ball in curve-hugging velvet with a fresh take on the mermaid hemline. Or a dated take.

Rihanna
Rihanna. Photo: Getty

Miley Cyrus has the wrong end of the stick with revenge dressing.

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus. Photo: Getty

I’m worried Halsey dropped into my son’s house when he was going through that tattoo gun phase, but other than that showed how to do modern Playboy Mansion dressing.

Halsey
Halsey. Photo: Getty

Julianne Moore was another convert to the anchoring biker boot and pulled off a polished rock vibe.

Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore. Photo: Getty

Cyndi Lauper was a second who tried the rock thing but with more whimsy and boots that crossed over from Chanel to Kiss.

Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper. Photo: Getty

Irina Shayk was also suited and booted, in cool pinstripe that said business and a midriff top that said model.

Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk. Photo: Getty

It was hard to tell exactly what Suki Waterhouse and Emily Ratajkowski were wearing but it was matchy matchy floaty with bared shoulders and little bags. Suki’s footwear was more interesting.

Suki Waterhouse Emily Ratajkowksi
Suki Waterhouse and Emily Ratajkowski. Photo: Getty

Speaking of twinning, Jameela Jamil and Maye Musk (are they rubber gloves?) were both feeling a patterned suit and a bit of funkiness. I support this.

Jameela Jamil Maye Musk
Jameela Jamil and Maye Musk. Photo: Getty

Olivia Palermo was so on trend with a 1920s-esque floral tea dress and fantastic shoes she looked faintly unoriginal.

Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo. Photo: Getty

Kendall Jenner nailed off duty model with hot pants, long boots and waiting FBI-style limo. An expertly done cliche.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner. Photo: Getty

Anna Wintour stuck to her trademark floral dress, jewelled necklace and unremarkable sandals although one toe appeared to be in strife.

Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour. Photo: Getty

Cate Blanchett took ringmaster classiness to a new level. If she ran workshops in how to be polished, I’d pay.

Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett. Photo: Getty

Speaking of master classes, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian generously shared all they know about being so hot right now. I don’t  have my glasses on … is Kim wearing pedicure thongs?

Paris Hilton Kim Kardashian
Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian. Photo: Getty

Priyanka Chopra was amazing, from that huge smile and super shiny hair to her cleavage, tight skirt and understated really expensive pumps.

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra. Photo: Getty

Yara Shahidi was also having a ball, in sorbet-pleated Prada that screamed fun and would have been excellent to dance in.

Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi. Photo: Getty

Zendaya was another fan of the dark side, mixing lingerie and a leather coat with boots and chandelier earrings.

Zendaya
Zendaya. Photo: Getty

