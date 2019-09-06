Entertainment Style Best and worst looks from Venice, a society wedding and awards night red carpet
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett at the Venice Film Festival's screening of Joker on August 31. Photo: Getty
Kate Halfpenny Kate Halfpenny Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor
If the last week of August gave us the best red carpet of the year, the start of September provided startling looks for stars at various European fetes.

Let’s kick off with the GQ Men of the Year awards in London, where Kylie Minogue’s sort of tacky, sort of adorable kiss with her creative director boyfriend Paul Solomons was seized on by media desperate for her to find The One.

It was fully one step on from the moony sheep-eye looks Nicole Kidman, usually swaps with husband Keith Urban on red carpets, but Nicole didn’t seem to bear a grudge when she and Kylie met up at the Tate Modern event.

The two Australian stars went all out with the embellishments and ‘done’ hair. Kylie borrowed my daughter’s Year 11 formal dress (email me if you want proof) and looked old hat. Nicole’s sheath, with that high neck, was amazing, yet somehow so on-trend it seemed already over.

Kylie Minogue Nicole Kidman
Kylie Minogue and Nicole Kidman. Photo: Getty

Best moment of the night was when a dapper David Beckham (patent pumps!) and designer wife Victoria hung with Nicole.

Victoria, as we know, is all about minimalism which is why she looked vaguely affronted by Nicole’s Bollywood look. I know people rave about her pantsuits etc., but the pant were reminiscent of the low slung, too-long jobs the girl at school most likely to be pregnant before 17 often wears.

David Beckham Nicole Kidman Victoria Beckham
David Beckham, Nicole Kidman and Victoria Beckham. Photo: Getty

This is everything. Iggy Pop in a lace singlet after a sesh with the GHD, Naomi Campbell bringing down the rock vibe in a grey flared middle management slack suit and Debbie Harry in – you can’t see it but trust me – a punky dress with red train and scarlet uber platforms.

Iggy Pop Naomi Campbell Debbie Harry
Iggy Pop, Naomi Campbell and Debbie Harry. Photo: Getty

Still in England but world’s apart was the society wedding of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s wedding singer Ellie Goulding, who had five costume changes when she married art dealer Caspar Jopling at York Minster on August 31.

After saying her vows in a custom Chloe silk crepe wedding gown, Goulding changed into a Stella McCartney off-the-shoulder dress, then a Ralph & Russo gown with beaded bodice that later transformed into pants, and a Balmain number for dancing.

All were exquisite.

Ellie Goulding
Ellie Goulding. Photo: Getty

The guests also raised the bar, with Princess Beatrice in a fabulous green metallic dress with deep frill by The Vampire’s Wife.

Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice. Photo: Getty

Sienna Miller (with Lucas Zwirner) had that effortless cool that takes forever to pull together, in an bitter chocolate Alessandra Rich dress with crystal and pearl chain jewellery.

Sienna Miller Lucas Zwirner
Sienna Miller and Lucas Zwirner. Photo: Getty

James Blunt’s wife, Sofia Wellesley, was very Picnic at Hanging Rock in the boater, which has been chic this England summer, and Valentino maxi dress.

James Blunt Sofia Wellesley
James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley. Photo: Getty

Prince Harry’s ex, Cressida Bonas’, red feather crown is what everyone should nip out and buy for spring races. Bye, flower crowns.

Cressida Bonas
Cressida Bonas. Photo: Getty

Katy Perry (with fiance Orlando Bloom) was mumsy in a pastel dropped-waist dress, kitten heel mules and duster coat.

Katy Perry Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Photo: Getty

Then it was off to the Venice Film Festival again, where for the second week running celebrities smashed it.

Exhibit A: The King’s Lily-Rose Depp and Timothee Chalamet made their red carpet debut as a couple in mindbendingly good style.

Depp’s lilac Chanel gown with matching scarf was pure old Hollywood, Chalamet’s rule-breaking rolled up silver-gray belted Haider Ackermann suit and boots showed the future is happening now.

Lily Rose Depp Timothee Chalamet
Lily Rose Depp and Timothee Chalamet. Photo: Getty

Also Chanel, Kristen Stewart’s floral tiered dress with nippedwaist was modest, sexy, beautiful and the best way to wear prairie.

Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart. Photo: Getty

Meryl Streep also covered up, in sunglasses and a wonderful waterfall of a dress which looked like she could have worn it day and night for five or six weeks without it being inappropriate at any time.

Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep. Photo: Getty

Cate Blanchett’s beaded tiered Armani gown was super classy.

Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett. Photo: Getty

Zazie Beetz was spectacular in a covetable Valentino off the shoulder print dress with statement sleeves and an inbuilt sense of partying.

Zazie Beetz
Zazie Beetz. Photo: Getty

Penelope Cruz’s swanlike Ralph & Russo feather and crystal dress was both over the top and restrained in a dreamlike way.

Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz. Photo: Getty

Cruz stuck with the Australian designer (a favourite of Meghan Markle) for a photo call, teaming a crystal detailed turquoise mini dress with silver sandals.

Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz.

Bella Thorne went all out in plunging chain mail.

Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne. Photo: Getty

Gong Li’s Eli Saab kimono style dress with wrestling belt, wrap skirt and train turned heads.

Gong Li
Gong Li. Photo: Getty

Monica Belluci’s lace Dolce & Gabbana flamenco dress with bodysuit is what Stevie Nicks would wear had she become a carnival fortune teller. Awesome.

Monica Belluci
Monica Belluci. Photo: Getty

Rooney Mara was very 1950s structural debutante meets Audrey Hepburn in Givenchy.

Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara. Photo: Getty

The face of Armani beauty, Madisin Rian, wore a simple and complicated navy sequinned sheath by the Italian house.

Madisin Rian
Madisin Rian. Photo: Getty

