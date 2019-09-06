If the last week of August gave us the best red carpet of the year, the start of September provided startling looks for stars at various European fetes.

Let’s kick off with the GQ Men of the Year awards in London, where Kylie Minogue’s sort of tacky, sort of adorable kiss with her creative director boyfriend Paul Solomons was seized on by media desperate for her to find The One.

It was fully one step on from the moony sheep-eye looks Nicole Kidman, usually swaps with husband Keith Urban on red carpets, but Nicole didn’t seem to bear a grudge when she and Kylie met up at the Tate Modern event.

The two Australian stars went all out with the embellishments and ‘done’ hair. Kylie borrowed my daughter’s Year 11 formal dress (email me if you want proof) and looked old hat. Nicole’s sheath, with that high neck, was amazing, yet somehow so on-trend it seemed already over.

Best moment of the night was when a dapper David Beckham (patent pumps!) and designer wife Victoria hung with Nicole.

Victoria, as we know, is all about minimalism which is why she looked vaguely affronted by Nicole’s Bollywood look. I know people rave about her pantsuits etc., but the pant were reminiscent of the low slung, too-long jobs the girl at school most likely to be pregnant before 17 often wears.

This is everything. Iggy Pop in a lace singlet after a sesh with the GHD, Naomi Campbell bringing down the rock vibe in a grey flared middle management slack suit and Debbie Harry in – you can’t see it but trust me – a punky dress with red train and scarlet uber platforms.

Still in England but world’s apart was the society wedding of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s wedding singer Ellie Goulding, who had five costume changes when she married art dealer Caspar Jopling at York Minster on August 31.

After saying her vows in a custom Chloe silk crepe wedding gown, Goulding changed into a Stella McCartney off-the-shoulder dress, then a Ralph & Russo gown with beaded bodice that later transformed into pants, and a Balmain number for dancing.

All were exquisite.

The guests also raised the bar, with Princess Beatrice in a fabulous green metallic dress with deep frill by The Vampire’s Wife.

Sienna Miller (with Lucas Zwirner) had that effortless cool that takes forever to pull together, in an bitter chocolate Alessandra Rich dress with crystal and pearl chain jewellery.

James Blunt’s wife, Sofia Wellesley, was very Picnic at Hanging Rock in the boater, which has been chic this England summer, and Valentino maxi dress.

Prince Harry’s ex, Cressida Bonas’, red feather crown is what everyone should nip out and buy for spring races. Bye, flower crowns.

Katy Perry (with fiance Orlando Bloom) was mumsy in a pastel dropped-waist dress, kitten heel mules and duster coat.

Then it was off to the Venice Film Festival again, where for the second week running celebrities smashed it.

Exhibit A: The King’s Lily-Rose Depp and Timothee Chalamet made their red carpet debut as a couple in mindbendingly good style.

Depp’s lilac Chanel gown with matching scarf was pure old Hollywood, Chalamet’s rule-breaking rolled up silver-gray belted Haider Ackermann suit and boots showed the future is happening now.

Also Chanel, Kristen Stewart’s floral tiered dress with nippedwaist was modest, sexy, beautiful and the best way to wear prairie.

Meryl Streep also covered up, in sunglasses and a wonderful waterfall of a dress which looked like she could have worn it day and night for five or six weeks without it being inappropriate at any time.

Cate Blanchett’s beaded tiered Armani gown was super classy.

Zazie Beetz was spectacular in a covetable Valentino off the shoulder print dress with statement sleeves and an inbuilt sense of partying.

Penelope Cruz’s swanlike Ralph & Russo feather and crystal dress was both over the top and restrained in a dreamlike way.

Cruz stuck with the Australian designer (a favourite of Meghan Markle) for a photo call, teaming a crystal detailed turquoise mini dress with silver sandals.

Bella Thorne went all out in plunging chain mail.

Gong Li’s Eli Saab kimono style dress with wrestling belt, wrap skirt and train turned heads.

Monica Belluci’s lace Dolce & Gabbana flamenco dress with bodysuit is what Stevie Nicks would wear had she become a carnival fortune teller. Awesome.

Rooney Mara was very 1950s structural debutante meets Audrey Hepburn in Givenchy.

The face of Armani beauty, Madisin Rian, wore a simple and complicated navy sequinned sheath by the Italian house.