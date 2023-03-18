Live

He fought dinosaurs in Jurassic Park and razor-wielding thugs in Peaky Blinders, but Sam Neill may have beaten his greatest challenge yet by holding his own in a secret battle against blood cancer.

The 75-year-old star reveals in an upcoming autobiography his utter shock when diagnosed in March 2022 with “a ferocious” case of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

His cancer is now in remission, but it was no easy victory as he was plunged into a battle that has been both physical and mental.

His first thought, “I’m crook, I’m dying.” His second, to pen a memoir before the cancer could bring down the curtain on a career that has spanned almost half a century as has seen him star in more than 70 movies.

His outlook was so bleak that the initial working title he chose for his life’s story was ‘Notes from a Dying Man’.

All his own work

“I thought I need to do something, and I thought, ‘Shall I start writing?'” he told the BBC.

“I didn’t think I had a book in me, I just thought I’d write some stories. And I found it increasingly engrossing.

“A year later, not only have I written the book – I didn’t have a ghost writer – but it’s come out in record time.