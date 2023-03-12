Entertainment People Bare bums and big hope for world record nudie dip
Updated:
Live

Bare bums and big hope for world record nudie dip

Nude swimmers participate in the 2018 Sydney Skinny Swim at Cobblers Beach. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Thousands of Aussie swimmers have their eyes and bare bums set on breaking the all time skinny dipping record.

The world’s largest annual nudie dip, Sydney Skinny, is returning after a three-year hiatus.

More than 2000 swimmers are expected to plunge starkers into the water off Cobbler’s Beach in the city’s north on Sunday.

Event founder Nigel Marsh believes this year’s edition could have a stronger showing than the 2018 world record-setting swim when 2505 naked women participated in the Irish Strip and Dip.

“We think this is the year we might break some records and prove to the world how vibrant and spirited Sydney can be,” he said.

Every year, about 2000 swimmers brave Hobart’s chilly River Derwent during the Dark Mofo nude solstice swim.

In November, Sydneysiders also stripped en masse and swam at Bondi Beach as part of a large-scale artwork for renowned photographer Spencer Tunick.

Sydney Skinny organisers are hoping for a similar turnout on the event’s 10th anniversary.

“Our event is for everyone who wants to step outside of their comfort zone.

“If you’ve ever been apprehensive about doing something so daring – you will be looked after – and you’ll have the time of your life.”

This year’s swim is part of a collaboration with charity Skin Check Champions to help raise awareness of the importance of skin cancer checks.

Among the bare bathers will be Casey Burgess, former member of children’s musical group Hi-5. She will be swimming on behalf of her family members who have battled skin cancer and melanoma.

“Skin cancer has rocked my world countless times … That’s why I’m taking a dive,” she said.

“You best believe I will be wearing sunscreen all over my body during the swim.”

Beginner nude beachgoers can participate in the 300 metre harbour swim while more seasoned bathers can opt for the 900-metre plunge.

— AAP

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News
AUKUS leaders gear up for landmark subs statement in San Diego
pants
Kirstie Clements: How cheeky! Celebs flaunt the bottomless upside of a backside
Madonna King: Bruce Willis plea highlights what we should keep in mind about dementia
Peak to come: A Qld town’s ‘worst-ever’ floods seen from the air, as residents flee
alan kohler RBA inflation
Alan Kohler: Monetary policy has too much work to do
Pictured is Goosebumps author RL Stine
Goosebumps author sets record straight on historic edits