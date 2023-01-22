Graceland readies for memorial tribute to Lisa Marie Presley

Live

The Presley family and close friends will bury Lisa Marie Presley before opening Graceland for a memorial service in her honour

The Presley clan announced earlier this week the landmark home in Memphis, Tennessee, would be the scene of the tribute to Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s only child, who died after a massive heart attack on January 12 at the age of 54.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” the Graceland website said in an online post last week.

“They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Private family burial

Presley is survived by her mother; her oldest daughter, actress Riley Keough; and 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley Lockwood, whom she shared with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Presley will be buried before the memorial ceremony, which will be held on Sunday at 9am on Graceland’s north front lawn.

When her father died on August 16, 1977, Presley became the lone heir to his massive estate.

Eventually, Presley and her mother turned Graceland into a lucrative tourist attraction that still draws generations of fans.

She will be laid to rest opposite her father and next to her son, Benjamin Keough, at Graceland’s Meditation Garden. In 2020, Keough died by suicide at age 27.

Also buried at Meditation Garden are other members of the Presley family, including Lisa Marie’s paternal grandparents, Gladys and Vernon Presley, and great-grandmother Minnie Mae Presley.

-AAP