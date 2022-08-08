‘Such an amazing man’: Magnum P.I. star dies after car crash

Live

Actor Roger E. Mosley, best known for playing helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin on the 1980s hit show Magnum, P.I., has died.

Mosley’s death on Sunday (US time) was confirmed by his daughter, Ch-a Mosley, in a Facebook post.

He was 83.

“We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all,” she wrote.

“I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.”

Ms Mosley said her father had been injured in a car crash last week that left him paralysed from the shoulders down and in critical condition. No further details were available about the crash.

Los Angeles-born Mosley grew up in public housing. He made his TV debut in crime drama Longstreet in 1971 and starred him films throughout the decade, including crime drama Hit Man, The Mack and the John Wayne’s McQ.

But he was best known for his role in more than 150 episodes of Magnum, P.I. alongside Tom Selleck. The crime-adventure series, set in Hawaii, aired for eight seasons from 1980-1988.

Mosley also appeared in a 2019 reboot of the hit show, playing another character, John Booky.

He also played Coach Ricketts in the 1990s sitcom Hangin’ with Mr Cooper and had roles in Sanford and Son, Love Boat, Kojak, The Rockford Files, Starsky and Hutch and dozens of other TV series.

Mosley is survived by his wife Antoinette and three children.

-with agencies