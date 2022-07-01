‘Vindicated’ Sebastian speaks out after fraud verdict

Live

Guy Sebastian has spoken out following his manager being found guilty of embezzling more than $600,000 from the star.

“I was just really relieved at the end. It‘s been four years of going through something pretty painful,” Sebastian told Sydney radio 2GB on Friday.

“I feel a lot of things. Vindicated is absolutely one of them.”

Sebastian’s former manager, Titus Day, faces a likely jail sentence after he was found guilty of dozens of fraud charges on Thursday.

Day, 49, had pleaded not guilty to more than 50 charges alleging he embezzled almost $900,000 owed to Sebastian through royalties, performance and ambassador fees.

But a jury on Thursday convicted him of 34 charges, while they found him not guilty of 13 charges.

Sebastian speaks to Seven's Sunrise

Sebastian also spoke to the Seven Network’s Sunrise on Friday from Wagga Wagga, where he is due to begin a 500-kilometre walk to Sydney to raise money for mental health.

He said he “couldn’t have hoped for better timing” with Thursday’s verdict, after a trial that ran for nearly two months.

“It’s almost perfect timing even though it was a lot to absorb yesterday,” he said.

“But I am glad that we can do this and be out on the road and really have time to absorb everything and have all the support of all these beautiful Wagga people coming out to meet us.”

Crown prosecutor David Morters SC applied for Day’s bail to be revoked after he was convicted of most of the charges against him on Thursday.

“The complainant put his trust in his manager and largely relied on the offender to properly account for the monies he was receiving into his trust account on behalf of the complainant,” Mr Morters said.

“And has systematically over an extended period of time taken that money for his own benefit.”

Judge Timothy Gartelmann said there was no other alternative to Day being sentenced to full time imprisonment. He adjourned the detention application for Friday.

Day was found to have withheld amounts ranging from $593 up to more than $174,000 in royalty and performance fees owed to Sebastian between 2013 and 2020.

The jury was told no contract was ever formalised between Day and Sebastian when he took over managing the Australian Idol winner via his company 6 Degrees between 2009 and 2017.

The entertainer said he was promised a stake in the company as his “foundational client” and a 10 per cent ownership of Solar D, a sunscreen brand Day created.

But Sebastian said this never eventuated before the pair’s hostile and acrimonious split in 2017.

As early as 2014 Sebastian tried to reconcile anomalies he found in a total payment of $494,360 he earned for accompanying Taylor Swift four times on her Red Tour in Australia in 2013.

“It was like getting blood out of a stone,” Sebastian said.

In evidence, the singer said he broke away from Day when their relationship “was on tenterhooks”, in a highly emotional split.

But after trying to recover lost monies Sebastian filed a civil lawsuit in the Federal Court in July 2018. Two years later he approached police, after claiming to have discovered criminal behaviour.

This was his signature allegedly forged on documents with Premier Music for “neighbouring rights”, which Sebastian discovered upon trying to sign with the company himself.

“A lot of this I couldn’t get answers … didn’t have solid evidence until I received the Premier Music emails,” Sebastian said.

“Things in there I deemed to be criminal and I realised it was the right thing to do.”

Days before Sebastian approached police, Day served an AVO on the singer, who said the move was a direct threat.

“I knew Day would stop at nothing.”

From the outset the trial that began nearly two months ago was plagued with delays following the death of the first presiding Judge Peter Zahra, who suffered a stroke.

About the same time Sebastian also tested positive for COVID-19 and had to isolate, unable to give evidence. The Crown prosecutor later also contracted the coronavirus.

The bail hearing will return on Friday.

-with AAP