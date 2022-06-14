Robert Hughes released from Sydney jail

Live

Disgraced Hey Dad! actor and convicted child sex offender Robert Hughes has been released from Sydney’s Long Bay jail and will be deported to Britain.

The 73-year-old was granted parole earlier this month by the NSW State Parole Authority, which determined he be released no later than Tuesday.

He was released under the cover of darkness as the clock ticked over and into the custody of Australian Border Force officers, who are expected to ensure he is flown straight out of the country.

Hughes renounced his Australian citizenship in 2020, becoming a non-lawful citizen who must be deported to Britain upon his release.

His parole conditions mean he will have to report to British authorities within three days of his arrival.

During his parole hearing, the authority said it was satisfied that after eight years behind bars Hughes should be released.

Hughes, who starred as Martin Kelly in the hit TV comedy from 1987 to 1994, was previously rejected twice by the SPA.

“The offender has been assessed as below-average risk,” SPA chairperson David Frearson and four-panel members said.

“He intends to live with his wife and does not intend to seek employment.”

Hughes was jailed in 2014 for 10 years and nine months with a non-parole period of six years, which expired in April 2020.

A jury had found him guilty of 10 charges relating to sexual and indecent acts perpetrated on four young girls in the 1980s and 1990s.

Hughes continues to deny his crimes despite “overwhelming evidence”.

The victims included his former on-screen daughter Sarah Monahan, who attended his third parole hearing.

“He’s an old man and he’s frail, but they don’t change, and he’s a denier,” Ms Monahan said.

“He still thinks he hasn’t done anything.”

The SPA acknowledged the “profound and deleterious effects on the victims … continue to this day and will probably be lifelong consequences”.

“It must be particularly galling for the victims to observe the offender’s continued and obstinate denials in the face of compelling and overwhelming evidence from multiple witnesses,” it said.

The SPA accepted expert evidence that Hughes was assessed as a below-average risk of reoffending.

Hughes and his wife had given undertakings he will seek treatment with a clinical psychologist specialising in convicted sex offenders who deny their crimes.

The SPA noted the last of his offences took place three decades ago.

“The offences took place in particular settings in which the offender abused his power and his position of trust,” it said.

“He no longer enjoys such power or trust, as a direct consequence of the convictions and the consequent widespread adverse publicity, notwithstanding his defiant denials.”

Australian Border Force will notify British authorities of Hughes’ imminent return.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 131 114