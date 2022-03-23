Entertainment People Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19
Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

Hillary Clinton COVID
The Clintons are in quarantine after former presidential candidate Hillary tested positive to COVID. Photo: Getty
Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton has tested positive for COVID-19 with “mild” symptoms.

Communicating via social media on Tuesday, the former Democratic presidential candidate said she was “feeling fine” and that former US president Bill Clinton had tested negative and was quarantining until their household was fully cleared.

A spokesman for the former president posted on Twitter he would continue to get tested in the days to come.

Hillary Clinton, 74, said she was “more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness” and urged people to get the vaccine and booster shots.

Another former president, Barack Obama, announced earlier this month he had tested positive for the virus.

