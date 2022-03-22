Entertainment People Marilyn Monroe image ‘to fetch $270 million’
Marilyn Monroe image ‘to fetch $270 million’

A famous image of Marilyn Monroe created by Andy Warhol is coming to auction, with Christie’s auction house estimating the price at about $US200 million ($270 million).

The silkscreen image known as Shot Sage Blue Marilyn, a close-up of Monroe with her hair in yellow, her eyeshadow blue and her lips red, is slated to be part of a week of sales in May, Christie’s said.

If the image meets the sale estimate, the 1964 painting would be the most expensive 20th-century artwork to be auctioned.

The proceeds of the sale will go to the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation Zurich, which is putting the painting up for auction.

The foundation aims to help children with health care and educational programs.

Warhol created numerous images of Monroe, and this particular painting has been exhibited in museums around the world.

Marilyn Monroe
