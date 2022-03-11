Entertainment People Gerard Depardieu rape investigation to continue
Live

Gerard Depardieu rape investigation to continue

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A Paris court will press ahead with an investigation into actor Gerard Depardieu, who has been accused of raping a woman.

Prosecutors initially dropped the investigation in 2019, citing insufficient evidence, only to pick it up again later that year after a new complaint was made to police.

In December 2021, French actor Charlotte Arnould revealed on social media she was the woman behind the accusation, saying she could not bear to remain silent any longer.

The Paris appeal court said on Thursday it had rejected Depardieu’s request to drop the investigation.

“The chamber considers that there are, at this stage, serious and consistent signs justifying that Gerard Depardieu remain under investigation,” it said.

The actor, through his lawyer, has previously “firmly rejected” the accusation.

Thursday’s decision on whether or not to end the investigation did not touch on the issue of Depardieu’s criminal liability. He has not yet been indicted.

Depardieu has starred in scores of French-language movies, rising to prominence in 1974 with Going Places, and gained international recognition with a starring role in the 1990 English-language comedy Green Card.

He won a Golden Globe best actor award for that role.

Topics:

Gerard Depardieu
Follow Us

Live News

Ukraine
Should miners pay more tax? The war in Ukraine has delivered a massive windfall
defence forces
Defence forces face an uphill battle to realise troop boost
Market Wrap
Market Wrap: The top five events that happened in markets this week
Both sides of politics in shock as Labor Senator Kimberley Kitching dies aged 52
home renovation
Six simple tips to save money on your home renovation
Marvel supertee
‘You are the greatest and the strongest’: Avengers superheroes in the good fight for sick kids