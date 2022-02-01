Live

Pop megastar Rihanna has announced she is expecting her first child.

The Barbadian-born billionaire broke the news via paparazzi-style photographs released to selected media publications.

In the photos, Rihanna is seen proudly sporting her growing bump alongside rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The two appear to stroll hand-in-hand through the streets of Harlem, where A$AP is from.

Speculation that the 33-year-old was expecting her first child grew in November.

The star had attended Barbados’ first Presidential Inauguration, where she was declared a national hero.

For the occasion, Rihanna wore a curve-hugging mustard gown.

Photos from the ceremony emerged of the star clutching her stomach as she walked around the stage.

Reports also emerged that Rihanna had asked staff not to smoke around her during the inauguration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Barbados (@visitbarbados)



Rihanna swiftly shut down the pregnancy rumours the next month in a series of deleted tweets.

“Can I come to the baby shower sis!? True or not your babies are going to be beautiful. Sorry everyone’s up in your uterus right now,” one fan tweeted.

“Ha! Stop! You ain’t came to the first 10 baby showers,” the singer responded. “Y’all breed me every year dammit lol.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky confirmed their relationship in 2021 after years of friendship and collaborations in music and fashion.

A$AP Rocky appeared in a remix of Rihanna’s 2012 track Cockiness (Love It).

Rihanna also appeared in the music video for A$AP Rocky’s 2013 song Fashion Killa.

More recently, A$AP served as an ambassador for Rihanna’s Fenty fashion line and Fenty skincare line.

The two went red-carpet official at the Met Gala in September 2021.