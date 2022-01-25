Meat Loaf widow describes ‘gut-wrenching’ grief

Live

Meat Loaf’s widow has spoken of her “gut-wrenching” grief following his death, as sales and streams of the singer’s music receive a significant resurgence.

Deborah Aday opened up about the loss of the Grammy-winning star on Tuesday (US time), thanking fans around the world for the “outpouring of love” she had received.

Meat Loaf, whose real name was Michael Aday, died aged 74 on Thursday. He passed away with his wife, two daughters and close friends at his side.

“The grief I feel over the loss of my husband is gut-wrenching,” Ms Aday told People magazine.

“I was lying close to Michael when he took his last breath and my sadness is beyond words. I’ve always called him by his given name because I didn’t see him as ‘Meat’.

“I feel much gratitude for the outpouring of love I have received from around the world.

“He meant so much to so many people, and it gave me joy to be able to share him with the world. As his wife, I also want everyone to know how much he meant to me as a husband.”

Ms Aday remembered fondly her love story with the Bat out of Hell singer after the couple tied the knot in 2007.

The pair were married nearly 15 years.

“For me, it was always about him. From the day we met, he was my world and I loved him. There wasn’t a day that went by that we didn’t tell the other how much we loved them. Not a day that we didn’t hug each other,” she said.

“Some of my fondest memories will always be about how we so often laughed, and how we brought out the silliness and playfulness in each other.

“Michael was a hugger – such a physically affectionate and kind man, and I’m grateful that he brought out those traits in me.”

Ms Aday’s personal tribute came as fans return to Meat Loaf’s work in record numbers. Demand for his music has spiked by a mammoth 4650 per cent on streaming platforms since his death was announced, according to Variety.

Figures show album sales of Meat Loaf’s music are up18,684 per cent since the beginning of the year and individual purchases of digital songs rocketed up by 33,793 per cent.

Data shows 54 full albums and 95 individual tracks were sold before Meat Loafs death on Thursday.

His catalogue sold 12,675 albums and 36,346 tracks on Friday, and his songs were streamed a jaw-dropping 9,344,181 times.