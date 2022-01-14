Kanye West suspect in alleged battery: LAPD

Live

Kanye West has been named as a suspect in an alleged battery offence, the Los Angeles Police Department says.

The rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, is being investigated after an incident was reported early on Thursday morning (local time) in Los Angeles.

“This morning at 3am, officers responded to Santa Fe Ave and Bay Street,” the LAPD said in a statement.

“A battery report was completed with Kanye West as a named suspect.

“No arrests have been made and the incident is being investigated by our Newton Division.”

It appears West was socialising with singer Madonna, boxer Floyd Mayweather and actress Julia Fox hours before the alleged offence.

An Instagram video of them listening to music by rapper Drake was posted by the owner of Hollywood Unlocked, Jason Lee.

NBC News is reporting that the police statement followed a confrontation in downtown Los Angeles about 3am after someone started filming West.

The photographer called police, but West was gone by the time police arrived. The injuries to the complainant have not been revealed.

Also on Thursday, it was announced that West would headline the 2022 Coachella music festival alongside Harry Styles and Billie Eilish.

In February, reality star Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper citing irreconcilable differences that “continued to exist” between the pair.

Battery has a maximum jail sentence of six months.

-with AAP