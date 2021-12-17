Live

Sex And The City star Chris Noth has denied two separate accusations of sexual assault, claiming they are both “categorically false”.

The US actor, 67, best known for his role as Mr Big in the hit TV series and current spin-off And Just Like That …, has been accused of historical assault by two different women but maintains the encounters were consensual.

In response to the allegations. fitness brand Peloton has wiped a campaign featuring the actor from its social media channels.

The accusations involve two separate instances which allegedly occurred more than 10 years apart at his homes in Los Angeles and New York.

The women, who do not know each other, approached trade publication The Hollywood Reporter separately to claim Noth’s reprisal of his role in the reboot had stirred up painful memories.

One woman, who was given the pseudonym Zoe, alleges she was 22 when Noth assaulted her in his apartment in Los Angeles in 2004.

She said she had been working in an entry-level job for a high-profile company where Noth and other celebrities regularly had business.

Another woman, given the pseudonym Lily, said she was 25 and working as a waitress in the VIP section of a New York nightclub when she met Noth in 2015.

She claims he assaulted her in his New York apartment.

Noth has stated the encounters he had with both women were “consensual” and raised the timing of the allegations as “difficult not to question”.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” Noth said in a statement.

“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no. That is a line I did not cross.

“The encounters were consensual.

“It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Noth has dominated headlines recently after his character, who is married to Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That …, was killed off in the series debut.

His character’s death sparked controversy because it involved a heart attack moments after completing a Peloton spinning class, and because his wife did not call an ambulance.

In an effort to repair the PR damage caused by the unfortunate product placement, Peloton cast Noth in a social media ad with a voiceover from beloved funnyman Ryan Reynolds.

The ad, which quickly went viral, was removed by Peloton on Thursday in the wake of the sexual assault allegations.

It comes days after Oscar-nominated actress Naomie Harris revealed she was once groped by a “huge star” while auditioning for a role.

Scores of men in entertainment, politics and business have been accused of sexual misconduct in recent years following the rise of the #MeToo movement in 2017.

Harris said the film industry has “definitely changed” as a result of the movement.

-with AAP