Entertainment People Entertainment legend Bert Newton dies aged 83
Updated:

Entertainment legend Bert Newton dies aged 83

bert-newton
Newton has battled several health issues in recent years and had a leg amputated in May. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Australian entertainment legend Bert Newton has died at the age of 83.

The four-time gold Logie award-winning entertainer, who’s leg was amputated in May this year due to a life-threatening infection, died at a private clinic in Melbourne, according to media reports.

The Nine Network, with which Newton – affectionately known as ‘Moonface’ – was longest associated, confirmed the news which sparked a widespread response from high-profile entertainers and politicians

Melbourne-born Newton started in the radio business aged 12 and scaled the heights of Australian entertainment on stage and screen.

Alongside Graham Kennedy and Don Lane, he was part of a trio known as the ‘kings of Australian television’.

His TV credits include In Melbourne Tonight, The Graham Kennedy Show, The Don Lane Show, Good Morning Australia, New Faces, Bert’s Family Feud, and 20 to 1.

On stage he played roles in the musicals Wicked, Annie, Grease, and as narrator in The Rocky Horror Show.

“Bert Newton was a giant of our industry, entertaining generations of Australians across our television screens,” Nine’s director of television Michael Healy said in a statement.

“He brought unbridled joy and laughter into our homes as part of so many programs, partnerships and formats.”

Newton is survived by Patti Newton, his wife of more than 46 years, children Lauren and Matthew, and his grandchildren.

Federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese said Australia has “lost an icon” with Newton’s death.

“My heart goes out to his family who have lost a husband, a father and friend,” he tweeted.

Former Victorian Liberal premier Jeff Kennett also paid tribute among the torrent of condolences.

“Providing laughter and joy, and generosity for so many good causes. Patti, we are thinking of you and your family,” he said on Twitter.

Newton faced a number of health problems in recent years and underwent quadruple heart bypass surgery and was hospitalised with pneumonia before his leg amputation.

As well as his four Gold Logie awards, Newton was honoured with a Logie Hall of Fame award, an Order of Australia, an MBE, a Centenary Medal, a Mo Award and a Television Society of Australia Award.

Bert looks back on a remarkable career:

-with AAP

Follow Us

Live News

November streaming guide: From Tiger King to The Chocolate Queen, madness and mousse await
Dementia patients can make loving and therapeutic connections with robot cats: Study
The Stats Guy gen x
The Stats Guy: Generation X, the pragmatic demographic now helming Australia
nail art
Kirstie Clements: Nailing the art of a post-lockdown manicure
Parkes telescope
Sixty years after it first gazed at the skies, the Parkes dish is still making breakthroughs
trolling
COVID-19 researchers have become victims in the trolls’ war on science