Clooney’s swipe at Trump as he is quizzed on politics

Live

George Clooney has dismissed former US president Donald Trump as a “knucklehead”, with the actor insisting he is not interested in pursuing his own career in politics because he would like a “nice life”.

The Oscar-winner, activist and prominent Democrat supporter was asked during an interview on the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show whether he would ever work in politics.

“No, because I actually would like to have a nice life,” he said.

“I turned 60 this year and I had a conversation with my wife and we were working a lot, as we both do, and I said we have to think of these as the halcyon years.

“If we have our health, which we do … I’m 60 and I can still play basketball and do the things I love.

“But in 20 years I will be 80 and that’s a real number.

“Doesn’t matter how much you work out, what you eat, you’re 80 and so I said we have to make sure we enjoy and live these years in the best possible way.”

Turning his attention to politics, Clooney said there were “a lot of things that have to be repaired” in the US following Mr Trump’s presidency.

“There’s a lot of healing that has to happen and it’s going to take time,” he said, adding the former president “is going to be a factor for a while” in the US.

“It’s so funny because [Mr Trump] was just this knucklehead. I knew him before he was a president. He was just a guy who was chasing girls.

“Every time you went out he’d come over and be like, ‘What’s the name of that girl?’.

“He’s going to play this out for a while and we will see where we go with it as a country.

“My hope is we have a little better sense than to do that again.”

Clooney won an Academy Award for best supporting actor for Syriana in 2006, and another for co-producing Argo (2012).

His latest movie, The Tender Bar, is scheduled for global release on Amazon Prime Video on January 7, 2022.

-AAP