Goodbye Bond, hello Walk of Fame for Craig

Actor Daniel Craig has been honoured with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, days before his final movie as James Bond opens in the US.

No Time to Die marks Craig’s fifth and final outing as the suave British secret agent, bringing an end to a role he has held for 15 years.

The actor’s pink and terrazzo star, the 2704th on the Walk of Fame at the appropriately numbered 7007 Hollywood Boulevard, was placed next to that of the late Roger Moore, who played Bond in seven movies between 1973 and 1985.

“It’s an absolute honour to be walked all over in Hollywood,” said Craig.

“Me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man.”

Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, along with co-star Rami Malek who plays villain Safin in No Time to Die, were on hand for the dedication ceremony.

Malek called Craig, 53, “old school and classy”, adding, “I can’t wait to see where [your career] takes you next.”

After three delays because of the coronavirus pandemic No Time to Die took in a bumper $US121 million ($A166 million) at the box office on its opening weekend in Britain and international movie theatres.

Craig’s next act will be playing Shakespeare’s Macbeth on Broadway next March.

No Time to Die opens in Australian cinemas on November 11.