Nadia Bartel escapes criminal charges over ‘white powder’ video

Melbourne socialite and former AFL WAG Nadia Bartel has escaped criminal charges after she was filmed sniffing white powder off a plate at an illegal party.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said an investigation into the gathering had been closed after police could not determine what Ms Bartel was snorting in the footage.

“We did conduct an investigation … reports were put in and it’s been determined we don’t have sufficient standard of proof to identify what the substance was,” Mr Patton told ABC Melbourne radio on Thursday.

Ms Bartel and three of her friends have already been fined $5452 each for breaching Victoria’s public health orders with the illegal gathering.

Mr Patton said Ms Bartel had also been the target of media criticism, and he hoped the “vast majority” of the community would learn from the incident

The embarrassing footage of the party in the inner-Melbourne suburb of Richmond was posted to Instagram last Thursday night, before being quickly deleted.

Video of Ms Bartel sniffing the white lines of powder was livestreamed from the account of Ellie Pearson. Ms Pearson co-owns spray tan business Aus Spray with Ms Bartel and fellow influencer Bec Judd.

Ms Bartel, 36, who was previously married to AFL footballer Jimmy Bartel, was quick to apologise for the footage.

“Hi everyone, I have let you all down by my actions,” she posted on her own Instagram account, which has nearly 600,000 followers.

“I take full responsibility and I am committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure I make better choices in future. To my family and friends, my business partners and the public health workers trying to keep us all safe, I am embarrassed and remorseful.

“I am truly and deeply sorry. I hope I can earn your forgiveness and, in time, your trust. Nadia.”

The incident has cost her at least two product endorsements. JSHealth Vitamins said last Sunday it would cut ties, although it did not name Ms Bartel specifically.

“We, like many of you, are shocked and disappointed by the recent actions of an individual who has endorsed our products,” the company said in a statement posted on Instagram.

“JSHealth fundamentally supports all public health orders in place to keep us safe in this hugely difficult time for so many. We do not tolerate illicit behaviour.

“Please know we have taken immediate action and will no longer be working with this individual – or anyone who does not align with our values.”

This week, Hairhouse Australia also reportedly dropped Ms Bartel, according to the So Dramatic Media podcast.