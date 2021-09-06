Nadia Bartel, three others fined over embarrassing video

Live

Melbourne socialite and former AFL WAG Nadia Bartel has reportedly been fined more than $5000 for breaching Victoria’s stay-at-home orders.

The penalty came after embarrassing footage emerged last week of Ms Bartel snorting a white powder from a plate at a gathering with other women.

The video was posted to Instagram last Thursday night, but was quickly deleted.

On Friday, Victoria Police confirmed they were “making inquiries into the video”. On Monday, they said fines of $5452 had been issued to each of the women at the gathering.

“Four women have been issued with Penalty Infringement Notices following a gathering at a Richmond address in contravention of the chief health officer’s restrictions,” the police statement said.

“A 36-year-old Windsor woman, a 32-year-old Richmond woman, a 33-year-old Pascoe Vale woman and a 35-year-old Strathmore woman have all be issued with a penalty infringement notice for failing to comply with requirements in relation to a private or public gathering.

“The monetary penalty for each Penalty Infringement Notice is $5452.”

A fifth woman at the address at the time was not charged.

Under Victoria’s COVID lockdown rules, gatherings in private homes are banned.

Police also said their inquiries into possible drug offences were continuing.

Ms Bartel, 36, was previously married to AFL footballer Jimmy Bartel.

Last Friday, she used her own social media to apologise for the footage.

“Hi everyone, I have let you all down by my actions,” she posted on her Instagram account, which has nearly 600,000 followers.

“I take full responsibility and I am committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure I make better choices in future. To my family and friends, my business partners and the public health workers trying to keep us all safe, I am embarrassed and remorseful.

“I am truly and deeply sorry. I hope I can earn your forgiveness and, in time, your trust. Nadia.”

The incident has already cost her at least one endorsement. JSHealth Vitamins – promoted by Ms Bartel on her Instagram account only weeks ago – said on Sunday it was cutting ties. However, it did not name Ms Bartel specifically.

“We, like many of you, are shocked and disappointed by the recent actions of an individual who has endorsed our products,” the company said in a statement posted on Instagram.

“JSHealth fundamentally supports all public health orders in place to keep us safe in this hugely difficult time for so many. We do not tolerate illicit behaviour.

“Please know we have taken immediate action and will no longer be working with this individual – or anyone who does not align with our values.”

Ms Bartel is also the owner of fashion brand Henne and co-owner of spray tan company Spray Aus.

Premier Daniel Andrews weighed in on the video at the weekend, saying it should be treated in the same way as a COVID rule-breaching Melbourne engagement party that resulted to police issuing dozens of fines.