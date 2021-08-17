Star for McLean as American Pie hits 50

Live

Singer-songwriter Don McLean has been given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, marking the 50th anniversary of his classic single American Pie.

McLean, 75, recalled how the almost nine-minute-long song about the loss of innocence in the rock generation had come to define his career and be sung at key moments in US cultural life.

“At the turn of the century, I was invited to the Clinton White House. I sang in front of 600,000 people in front of the reflecting pool as you look at the Washington Monument, and they were all singing American Pie the last day of that millennium,” McLean said.

“I’ve had some wonderful experiences,” he said.

McLean’s star was the 2700th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was placed strategically outside The Piehole Shop on Hollywood Boulevard.

American Pie was released in October 1971 and spent weeks on the charts in the US, Canada, Australia and Britain.

Madonna released a cover version in 2000, the song features in the movie Black Widow and Weird Al Yankovic recorded a parody version in 1999 inspired by the Star Wars films.

American Pie makes numerous cryptic cultural allusions to 1960s figures ranging from Elvis Presley to Bob Dylan.

The lyrics were sold at auction in New York in 2015 for $US1.2 million and McLean wrote in notes for the auction sale catalogue that the song was about life “heading in the wrong direction” and “becoming less idyllic”.